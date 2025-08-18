Diamondbacks' Catching Prospect Has Unbelievable 3-Homer Game
On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks saw an unbelievable performance by one of their minor catching prospects.
22-year-old Christian Cerda crushed three home runs for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles in an impressive blowout victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Prospect Christian Cerda Hits Three Homers
Cerda has not had an exceptional offensive season. In fact, he was hitting a mere .221/.327/.397 coming into Sunday's game.
But the right-handed hitter had a career day Sunday, marking his first professional three-homer game. He now has 17 homers and upped his OPS to .770.
Cerda went an eye-popping 4-for-4 with a walk at the plate. He singled in addition to the three homers. Cerda's 13 total bases in a game are a Sod Poodles record, passing five other former Amarillo hitters with 12 (h/t Austin Hartsfield on X/Twitter).
Cerda began his heroics in the first inning, blasting a solo homer to give the Sod Poodles a 4-2 lead. Cerda's second homer tied the game at four in the fourth inning. His third would mark Amarillo's 17th run of the game in the eighth.
The Sod Poodles would go on to win in blowout fashion, outscoring Corpus Christi 17-9. It wasn't just Cerda's night, as Amarillo rapped out 15 base hits and worked seven walks. Caleb Roberts and Ben McLaughlin both had three hits.
Top outfield prospect Ryan Waldschmidt did not record a base hit, but he did walk twice and score once.
Cerda raised his slash to .232/.336/.434 with his three-homer night. He's gone deep 17 times in Double-A this season.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost 4-2 to the El Paso Chihuahuas. Infielder Tommy Troy doubled and top prospect Jordan Lawlar tripled, but it was otherwise a rough night for the Reno offense. Rehabbing major leaguer Ildemaro Vargas singled and knocked in a run, and Gabriel Moreno walked twice.
Dylan Ray threw six innings, giving up just one run on five hits while striking out two.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops got an exceptional night from top-five prospect and center fielder Slade Caldwell. Caldwell went 4-for-4 offensively with three doubles, a single and two runs scored. Jansel Luis and Angel Ortiz each went 2-for-4 as the Hops went on to complete a thin 4-3 win.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide rode their pitching staff to a 2-0 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Jakey Josepha homered, but the Rawhide managed just three total base hits and five walks.
Right-handed starter Daury Vasquez had an exceptional night on the mound, tossing six scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven in just his second Low-A start.