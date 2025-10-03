Former D-backs First-Rounder Wins MiLB Defensive Player of the Year
Arizona Diamondbacks prospects continue to collect hardware for the 2025 season.
As end-of-year Minor League Awards were handed out this past week, D-backs' outfielder and No. 14 prospect Druw Jones was given Defensive Player of the Year honors.
This particular award was not specific to one league or organization — Jones was considered the best defender in all of Minor League Baseball.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Druw Jones Wins Defensive Player of the Year
"The No. 2 pick from the 2022 Draft hasn't developed into an impact offensive player quite yet, but he remains a special defender in center field -- much like his father, Andruw," MLB.com's Joe Trezza wrote.
"Using his plus-plus speed, plus arm and strong instincts, the younger Jones also covers a ton of ground and makes tremendous grabs, often turning the routine into something spectacular on the defensive end.
"If any one play illustrates that, it might be the amazing home run robbery he pulled off at High-A Hillsboro in May."
The home run robbery was spectacular, to say the least. Video below:
Jones has been an excellent outfield defender for most of his minor league journey. Perhaps that truly is genetic.
The issue, however, has been his offense. Arizona drafted Jones with the second overall pick in 2022, but his development path has not exactly been a speedy one.
That's understandable for players taken out of high school, but Jones displayed notable struggles in the 2023 season, hitting just .238 across rookie ball and Low-A.
He put up a bit of a surge with the Visalia Rawhide in 2024, earning a promotion to High-A Hillsboro to begin the 2025 season.
Jones began to get into a little bit of a rhythm with the Hops, but still hit to just a .695 OPS in 575 plate appearances. He hit five home runs (one being an electric inside-the-parker) and took 56 walks against 127 strikeouts.
Jones clearly has a niche: his defense. And in an organization that emphasizes good defense to a high degree, the bat has some room to improve. It's worth noting Jones is still only 21 years old, and has plenty of time to get more pop in his bat.
The key will be consistency. If Jones can remain healthy and keep a steady (if, admittedly, slow) pace up through the minor leagues, his All-Star, Gold Glove pedigree will have plenty of opportunity to shine through.