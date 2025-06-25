Diamondbacks Triple-A Affiliate Scores 18 Runs in Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks went 2-2 on Tuesday night, as runs were flowing on both sides in all four games. The D-backs affiliates batters scored 32 runs and allowed a whopping 41 across the four contests.
Triple-A Reno Aces 18, Salt Lake Bees 15
No, the score is not a typo. This game saw 33 runs, 35 hits, 7 home runs, 15 walks, three errors, (all by Salt Lake). One Salt Lake player, 33-year old journeyman catcher Chad Wallach, had not one, but two grand slams. Welcome to the Pacific Coast League.
Bryce Jarvis got the start and was spotted a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a three-run double by Kevin Graham. But Jarvis gave up a grand slam to the number nine hitter Wallach, as Reno fell behind 5-4.
Jarvis bounced back to throw three more scoreless innings to make it through five. When he left the game he had a 13-5 lead. That's because the Aces scored nine runs off former Diamondback Touki Toussaint. The Damage included an A.J. Vukovich RBI Triple, Trey Mancini solo homer, and a two-run single from recently crowned PCL Player of the week Tristin English. He also had a two run double in the sixth.
32-year old Trevor Richards, pitching for his third Triple-A team this year, and second game for the Aces, gave up six runs in the sixth to put the Bees right back in it. The big blow in that inning was Wallach's second grand slam . Wallach is a career .198 hitter in the Major Leagues with 11 homers and 39 RBI in seven seasons.
Reno scored four more in the bottom half of the sixth, and Salt lake answered back with four in the top of the seventh inning off of Kyle Nelson, who recorded just one out. Jorge Barrosa hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth, a monster blast to the top of the berm in right, to close out the scoring.
Seven hitters in the Aces lineup recorded multi hit games, all nine had at least one hit, and all nine scored at least one run. Eight batters had at least one RBI.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 1, Arkansas Travelers 11
Logan Clayton recorded only one out in the first inning, and was charged with six runs, including two inherited runners. It was a tough setback for Clayton, who was coming off seven shutout innings in his previous start. In 19 Texas League innings since promotion he's allowed 25 runs.
Tommy Troy provided the lone Sod Poodles run with his eighth homer of the year. Ivan Melendez had two hits, raising his average to .238. He has an .848 OPS. In now his third season at AA the 25-year old has his strikeout rate down to 26.6%. He had a 34% K rate in 2023, and 30% in 2024.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 3, Spokane Indians 10
Daniel Nunez did not pitch badly in this game, lasting six full innings, and giving up four runs on eight hits. He only walked one, but struck out just one, and gave up a solo homer in the first. He threw three scoreless frames from the third through though the fifth and was trailing 2-1 heading to the sixth. Two more scored in the sixth on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to blemish his record however.
The Hops bullpen let the game get out of hand allowing three runs in the seventh and eighth innings as the Indians put the game away.
Kevin Sim had a solo homer in the third inning, his first of the year. Cristofer Torin had two base hits and scored a run, and Slade Caldwell drew two walks despite going 0-for-2.
Class A Visalia Rawhide 10, Inland Empire 66'ers 5
Yassel Soler had a breakout game, going three for five with six RBI. His big night started with an RBI triple in the first inning. He blasted a three-run homer to left-center in the second inning. The slugging third baseman capped off his prolific evening with a solo homer in the sixth.
Trent Youngblood hit a two-run homer. Grayson hit recorded a three-inning save, his first of the year, allowing just one run.