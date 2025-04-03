Inside The Diamondbacks

Hillsboro Hops Season and Roster Preview

The Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate announced their official 2025 roster

Aaron Hughes

Visalia Rawhide's Druw Jones bats Tuesday, April 11, 2023 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. 0411 Bb Rc Rawhide 7523t / Ron Holman / Visalia Times-Delta / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Hillsboro Hops are preparing for their season opener and have officially announced their 2025 roster. On it are some surprises and many familiar faces that Arizona Diamondbacks fans can look forward to following throughout the upcoming season.

The D-backs' High-A affiliate fell just shy of making the postseason in 2024, but with a new and exciting wave of names joining them this season, playoff aspirations are alive and well.

Coaching Staff

Managing the club is Mark Reed, who was on the Hops' staff in 2024. He previously worked as a hitting coach for the Reno Aces, and will finally see a chance to work as a club's skipper in Hillsboro.

Behind him are pitching coach Tyler Mark, hitting coordinator Brad Marcelino, and returning coach Ronald Ramirez. Also on the staff are assistant hitting coach Jim Adduci, athletic trainer Cat Widay, and Strength & Conditioning coach Joe Leo.

Hillsboro Hops Roster

Pitchers

Philip Abner, LHP, Reliever

Yordin Chalas, RHP, Starting Pitcher (converted from relief pitcher)

Logan Clayton, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Luke Craig, LHP, Reliever

Hayden Durke, RHP, Reliever

Daniel Eagen, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Edgar Isea, RHP, Reliever

Sam Knowlton, RHP, Reliever

Alexis Liebano, RHP, Reliever

Mason Marriott, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Jorge Minyety, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Liam Norris, LHP, Reliever

Daniel Nunez, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rey, LHP, Reliever

Eli Saul, RHP, Reliever

John West, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Ricardo Yan, RHP, Starting Pitcher

Catchers

JJ D’Orazio, R/R

David Martin, L/R

Gavin Logan, L/R

Infielders

Demetrio Crisantes, R/R

Jackson Feltner, R/R

Jansel Luis, S/R

Ben McLaughlin, L/R

Anderson Rojas, L/R

Cristofer Torin, R/R

Outfielders

Junior Franco, L/L

Druw Jones, R/R

Angel Ortiz, L/L

Ryan Waldschmidt, R/R

Among the list of names are some draftees from the Diamondbacks' 2024 class. This includes No. 31 overall selection Ryan Waldschmidt, third baseman Ben McLaughlin, RHPs Mason Marriott, Daniel Eagen, and John West, as well as LHP Luke Craig.

Some names here are certain to get fans excited. Former No. 2 overall selection Druw Jones has finally reached the Hops, and is hopeful to put things together in his age-21 season.

The Diamondbacks' No. 2 ranked prospect Demetrio Crisantes will also debut with Hillsboro in 2025, looking to follow up a fantastic year and solidify his top prospect ranking.

An arm to watch is the electric Yordin Chalas. The righty made a short appearance in Diamondbacks camp this spring, traveling to Las Vegas for an exhibition game.

There his high 90's fastball and vicious slider left an impact which has more people watching his name. Formerly a reliever, he will work as a starting pitcher in 2025.

