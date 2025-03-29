Reno Aces Veteran First Baseman Provides Highlight in Season Opener
The Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate opened their Pacific Coast League schedule on the road Friday against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Athletics' affiliate.
While the game ended up a 3-2 loss for the Aces, there were some mention worthy highlights for several players, including some on the Arizona Diamondbacks On SI top-40 list.
Aces on the Mound
Yilber Diaz, who came in at number six on our list, got the opening day nod for the Aces. It was a mixed outing. He went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.
Diaz allowed a solo homer to Darell Hernaiz in the first inning, but it was a Las Vegas special. The exit velocity was just 98 MPH and the launch angle was 33 degrees, but it flew out 393 feet to left field.
Diaz was solid for the next three scoreless innings, giving up a hit in each. He was not able to get out of the fifth inning however. A walk, a stolen base, and a single led to the second run, ending Diaz's night. Diaz ended up taking the loss as he left the game trailing 2-0.
Diaz threw 34 four-seamers, 33 sliders, and eight knuckle-curves, 75 pitches in all, 47 for strikes. His fastball topped out at 97 and averaged 95, which is about one tick lower than last year's 96. His induced vertical break on the fastball was just 14, compared to 16 last year. Diaz's zone percentage for the game was 35%.
Kyle Amendt, who impressed in spring training, pitched a scorless seventh despite giving up two hits. Drey Jameson pitched the eighth and gave up a solo homer for the third Aviators run. That turned out to be pivotal to the outcome of the game.
Aces at the plate
With just four hits and two runs, there weren't many offensive highlights. Jorge Barrosa stroked a 102 MPH line drive past the center fielder for an RBI double in the sixth inning.
The biggest highlight of the night came from 33-year-old veteran Trey Mancini. The first baseman ripped a 98 MPH fastball for a solo homer in the ninth inning to make the score 3-2. The blast came 104 MPH off the bat, and traveled 419 feet over the pool in right-center field.
Mancini is attempting a comeback after not playing in 2024. He signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks and had a strong spring, going 11 for 25, .440, including two doubles and a walk-off homer. While not on the 40-man roster, Mancini accepted the minor league assignment and provides potential depth in the event of an injury on the big league club.