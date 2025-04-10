Top Diamondbacks Prospects Have Huge Days at the Plate
Each day Arizona Diamondbacks On SI brings you a brief recap of all the action in the organizations affiliated minor league system.
Triple-A Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 2
The Aces came back from a 2-0 deficit, exploding for six runs in the top of the ninth for the win. Jorge Barrosa (No. 23 Prospect) homered for the second straight game, a long blast to right field that tied the game. Trey Mancini had an RBI base hit in the inning, and Ildemaro Vargas and Tristin English both homered.
Barrosa is on a hot streak after a slow start and is now batting .260 with an .815 OPS, two homers and seven RBI.
One down note for the game was the early exit for Yilber Diaz (No. 6). He lasted just 1.2 innings, and struggled with command and control. He hit two batters, walked two, and threw a wild pitch while allowing both Salt Lake runs. Diaz needed 50 pitches to record just five outs. 33 of those pitches came in the second inning and they had to get him out of the game.
Double-A Springfield Cardinals 10, Amarillo Sod Poodles 9
It wasn't a great day on the mound or on defense for the Sod Poodles. Making his first start of the year Jose Cabrera gave up four runs, three earned in five innings on six hits and two walks. Alec Baker was also victimized by poor defense, allowing four runs, but just one earned in two innings, although he also gave up six hits.
On a brighter note, Tommy Troy (No. 8) smacked his first homer of the year, and had three hits, raising his season batting average to .278 and OPS to .980. Gino Groover (No. 3) also had two hits, and is batting .333, with an .820 OPS on the young season. Kristian Robinson (No. 38) broke out of a slump in a big way, going 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI
High-A Hillsboro Hops 13, Everett Aqua Sox 6
The juggernaut Hops lineup crushed the baseball again, rapping out 12 hits and drawing 10 walks while improving their record to 4-1.
Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 4) hit his second homer of the year, going 2-for-5 with five RBI. He's now got nine hits in 15 at bats, .600 BA, with a 1.696 OPS and eight RBI
Druw Jones (No. 7) collected four hits, including a double, while driving in and scoring three runs. He's batting .409, going 9-for-22 so far.
Shortstop Cristopher Torin (No. 14) had a base hit, and two walks, scoring three times. He's batting .368 with a .994 OPS so far.
Class-A San Jose Giants 11, Visalia Rawhide 3
The Rawhide record fell to 3-2 as the Giants broke open a close game with a six-run sixth inning against reliever Braden Quinn.
Diamondbacks ON SI number two overall prospect Slade Caldwell managed an RBI triple late in the game. He's gotten off to somewhat of a slow start, batting .143 on 2-for-14. But he's drawn eight walks and has a .478 OBP, as he strives to develop a patient approach.