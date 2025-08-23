Why Diamondbacks' Pitching Future May Be in Good Hands
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a true rising star in their farm system: right-handed starting pitcher Daniel Eagen.
Eagen has found his way into quite a few articles of late — and for good reason. He pitched to an exceptional 2.49 ERA over 19 starts at the High-A level.
That earned him a well-deserved promotion to Double-A, a jump that is generally considered one of the toughest to make in the minor leagues.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Promote Elite Pitching Prospect
But on Friday night, Eagen spun a gem in his first taste of action for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Eagen Pitches Unbelievable Double-A Debut
Eagen remained in complete and total command for the duration of his Double-A debut. He pitched into the eighth inning, spinning 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing only two base hits and one walk, while striking out eight batters.
He took a perfect game into the sixth inning before a one out error broke that up. One out later he lost the no-hitter, giving up a single. Eagen collected plenty of swing-and-miss and still managed to induce weak contact.
Eagen was drafted in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and quickly found success with the Hillsboro Hops. Over his first 97.2 professional innings, he struck out 132 batters against just 41 walks.
Twice with Hillsboro, he delivered six-inning no-hit starts. Both times, he earned the Northwest League pitcher of the week award for his efforts.
Related Content: Red-Hot Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Wins Yet Another Award
He may still have a long way to go before he pans out at the major league level, and there's a tough pitching environment awaiting him in Reno, but the 22-year-old right-hander clearly has the stuff to be a potential impact arm down the line for the Diamondbacks.
Unfortunately for Eagen, his brilliant start was wasted, as Amarillo failed to score, and were eventually walked off 1-0 in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost 3-2 to the Salt Lake Bees. Left-hander Spencer Giesting threw a six-inning Quality Start but took the loss. A.J. Vukovich went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and a home run.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops were blown out 12-2 by the Eugene Emeralds. Cristofer Torin and Angel Ortiz each had two hits and a double, but there wasn't much offense to go around, and Hillsboro's pitching staff struggled throughout.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide lost 6-3 to the Inland Empire 66ers. Infielder JD Dix went 2-for-4 with a walk, and 2025 first-round Draft pick Kayson Cunningham had a hit and a stolen base.