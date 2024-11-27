Inside The Diamondbacks

D-backs Offering Limited Time Ballpark Pass Deal For Holiday Season

The D-backs will offer their ballpark pass deal for a limited time this holiday season.

Alex D'Agostino

The sun sets as Diamondbacks players are introduced during Opening Day 2024 at Chase Field.
The sun sets as Diamondbacks players are introduced during Opening Day 2024 at Chase Field. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Arizona Diamondbacks are offering a limited-time deal this holiday season, presenting their ballpark pass to any and all fans who are interested.

According to a release from the team, ballpark passes will go on sale beginning Black Friday, November 29, the day after Thanksgiving. The deal provides access to all 83 D-backs home games and two exhbition games.

The price is set at $299 for those 83 games. Averaged out, it comes to a mere $3.60 per game, an excellent deal and the perfect holiday gift for those Diamondbacks fans, or even just baseball fans in your life.

D-backs MLB Ballpark Pass, all home games for $299
D-backs MLB Ballpark Pass, all home games for $299 / Arizona Diamondbacks Communications

“The D-backs Ballpark Pass is a strong example of why our affordability is recognized year after year, and a testament to our commitment to providing the best overall fan experience,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the release. “We love offering this deal during the holiday season so fans can treat their loved ones, or themselves, to the great gift of baseball at an affordable cost.”

"In addition to enjoying D-backs baseball all season long, pass holders can also take advantage of several features including the option to sit with friends, purchase additional guest passes and get seat upgrades," the release continued.

Once passes become available on Friday, fans will be able to purchase passes at dbacks.com/ballparkpass, or on the MLB Ballpark app.

Each home series, those who have bought passes will receive a link to reserve their seats via text message, with mobile tickets being delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.

This deal will, however, only be available through the 2024 holiday season. So why not skip waiting in line outside the stores on Black Friday, and take advantage of the deal that provides 85 days worth of potential entertainment at Chase Field.

