D-backs Turn To Newly-Signed Arm in Danger of Devastating Series Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in serious danger of the unthinkable — losing three of four to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. MST.
With Anthony DeSclafani down on the injured list with thumb inflammation, the Diamondbacks are turning to a newly-signed (but familiar) arm to make the start Saturday.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchup
RHP Nabil Crismatt vs RHP Antonio Senzatela
The Diamondbacks will call upon right-hander Nabil Crismatt to get the start on Sunday. Crismatt has not seen major league action this season, and joined the D-backs on a minor league deal just a week prior.
Crismatt has pitched for Arizona before, throwing two innings of relief in extras back in 2023. He notably balked in the eventual winning run despite pitching well enough to not allow an earned run.
Crismatt has bounced around the NL West. He had some success with the San Diego Padres, and pitched seven innings for the Dodgers in 2024.
Thus far in 2025, he'd spent most of his time with the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A club, making 19 starts and pitching to a 4.04 ERA. He's made one start for the Reno Aces, but pitched only two scoreless innings on 31 pitches.
He throws a low-80s changeup as his primary pitch, with a four-seam and sinker that hover around 90. He has a curve and slider, but those are rarely-used.
Crismatt may not get much length on Sunday. Right-hander Jake Woodford, the inning-eating long man, may be in for a lengthy outing.
Antonio Senzatela has been on the 15-day IL with a right middle finger blister. He's expected to be activated for Sunday's start.
He's pitched to a rough 4-14 record and a 7.34 ERA over 21 starts, 103 innings this season.
Senzatela throws a mid-90s four-seam, as well as a slider and curve. He occasionally dips into a changeup and sinker. The four-seam and slider have both been hit well over .300 by opponents.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Lineups
A day after serving as the DH, Ketel Marte is out of the lineup on Sunday. Connor Kaiser gets the start at second base. The bottom four in the D-backs lineup are a combined 2-for-30 over the last two games.
The D-backs will need to get some production from at least one or two of Tyler Locklear, Alek Thomas, Jose Herrera, and Kaiser to make up for Marte's absence.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Bullpen
The Diamondbacks suffered another bullpen meltdown Saturday, using Kyle Backhus, Andrew Hoffmann and Andrew Saalfrank. Hoffmann and Saalfrank combined to allow six runs and collect just three outs.
The Rockies used Jaden Hill, Ryan Rolison and closer Victor Vodnik to secure the win. Vodnik pitched for the second straight day, and will likely be down Sunday.