3 Diamondbacks Prospects Fans Should Have On Their Radars in 2027

No matter how well-constructed a club may be at the major league level, developing prospects in-house is always of critical importance.

Whether it pays off in the form of a successful major league career or a trade with another team, organizational talent and development is a premium for any club hoping to find its way to contention.

Here are three prospects in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system who are worthy of monitoring. They may find their way to the MLB level sooner than later, or they may simply be a growing talent worth watching on their journey to the majors.

C Carlos Virahonda - No. 5

Visalia Rawhide's Carlos Virahonda bats against Fresno Grizzlies on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carlos Virahonda has been one of the fastest risers in the Diamondbacks' system recently. He's rocketed all the way up to the No. 5 spot on MLB Pipeline's Arizona prospect rankings.

Virahonda isn't a player who you might expect to see in the majors in 2027, but it's not necessarily out of the question giveen how quickly he's progreessed from rookie ball to Double-A over the past two seasons.

The 20-year-old backstop hit .273/.359/.508 with 10 home runs in just 48 games with the Class-A Visalia Rawhide to begin 2026, then produced an .861 OPS with eight more homers in High-A Hillsboro, which tends to suppress offense in the Northwest League.

Virahonda only played four games once getting the jump to Double-A, but he did go 4-for-15 with two doubles and a homer in that small sample size. He'll be an intriguing young hitter to watch in 2027, and could force his way up to Triple-A sooner than later.

2B Demetrio Crisantes - No. 1

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Demetrio Crisantes (5) tracks a pop-up against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields on March 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Demetrio Crisantes is a bit of an obvious pick here, but his 2027 season will come with plenty of intrigue.

The 22-year-old product of Nogales, Arizona, returned from shoulder surgery in 2026 and jumped from Hillsboro to Reno. After a .319 average and .961 OPS in Double-A, that cooled off to a .278/.343/.412 slash and .755 OPS in Reno.

That isn't necessarily unproductive, but considering the offensive environment, it was good for just an 82 wRC+, or 18% below average for the Pacific Coast League.

Crowned the new No. 1 after Ryan Waldschmidt graduated from prospect status, it will be interesting to see if Crisantes can emerge as the clear-cut best prospect in the system.

He'll need a bit of work on both sides of the ball — and he'll need to stay healthy — for that to happen, though.

RHP David Hagaman - No. 4

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect David Hagaman at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Jack Sommers.

The Diamondbacks already got to see many of their pitching prospects hit the majors in 2026, to mostly underwhelming results.

With the departure of Daniel Eagen in the Lars Nootbaar trade, David Hagaman is the most promising arm in the upper portion of the Diamondbacks' system.

Hagaman pitched to a 3.03 ERA in Hillsboro in 2026, then earned a promotion to Double-A, where he was even better despite the uptick in offense. Hagaman produced a 2.55 ERA over seven starts for Amarillo, and is likely to see another promotion in 2027 if he continues on that path.