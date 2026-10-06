Diamondbacks Reveal Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Year for 2026

The Arizona Diamondbacks have awarded two members of their minor league system with year-end honors, following the conclusion of their 2026 campaign.

On Monday, Arizona announced its 2026 minor league pitcher of the year and player of the year. It's tough to deny the success both of these players had this season.

Diamondbacks name David Hagaman 2026 MiLB pitcher of the year

Right-handed starting pitcher David Hagaman has rapidly become one of the most exciting prospects in the Diamondbacks' farm system, particularly following the exit of high-ranked pitching prospect Daniel Eagen, who was part of the trade that brought outfielder Lars Nootbaar over from the St. Louis Cardinals.

But Hagaman, who is currently Arizona's No. 4 prospect and No. 1 pitching prospect, has quickly begun to establish himself as a name worth watching for Arizona. He began the 2026 season in High-A Hillsboro — his second year in the Diamondbacks' farm after he was acquired from Texas at the 2025 Deadline for Merrill Kelly.

Hagaman's numbers in 2025 were strong, but they were even more impressive in 2026. For the Hops, he produced a 3.03 ERA in 15 starts over 71.1 innings. He struck out 86 batters and walked 33 in that span.

That earned him a fasdt promotion to the Double-A level, where offense rules the hitter-friendly Texas League. Many a pitching prospect has had success in Hillsboro, only to be met with a significant adjustment period.

That did not happen with Hagaman.

In seven starts, 36.1 innings, he did not allow more than three runs at a time. Twice he racked up double-digit strikeout performances for the Sod Poodles. He punched out 46 and walked 12 for a 2.55 ERA in Double-A.

Hagaman is still 23, and will not be an immediate option in the majors. However, of the three pitching prospects received from the Rangers — the other two being Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt, who both struggled in their MLB debut seasons — Hagaman appears to have the best stuff and command.

Diamondbacks name Carlos Virahonda MiLB player of the year

Visalia Rawhide's Carlos Virahonda bats against Fresno Grizzlies on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the position-player side, catcher Carlos Virahonda's breakout 2026 earned him Arizona's Minor League Player of the Month. Virahonda, 20, is currently ranked No. 5 on MLB Pipeline's D-backs prospect rankings.

He surged forward into 2026 with a .272/.377/.493 slash line, .870 OPS and 20 homers, climbing all the way from Low-A Visalia to Double-A Amarillo in the process.

He appeared in just four games for the Sod Poodles, but produced a .989 OPS with a homer in 15 at-bats. He is a name with which D-backs fans should begin to familiarize themselves.