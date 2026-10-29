Diamondbacks Reportedly Considering New Position for Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado was one of the most surprising developments of the 2026 season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. A preseason trade brought the 10-time Gold Glove winner and six-time Platinum Glove winner to the desert.

At the time, Arizona was investing in its infield defense by adding a future Hall Of Fame defender at third base, specifically.

His defense at third was strong, but did not grade out to the same level it has in the past for the 35-year-old veteran.

But the Diamondbacks are now, according to a new report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, kicking around the idea of a bit of a shift in Arenado's defensive duties.

Nolan Arenado could play first base for Diamondbacks in 2027

Aug 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first to make a play against the San Diego Padres in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Gilbert, Arizona is considering putting Arenado at first base to some degree in the 2027 season.

It is not expected to be a full position change, but could provide some level of flexibility. It could also be a less-taxing position for the 14-year MLB veteran.

"We've talked about Nolan playing some first base, so that might be something we take a look at," GM Mike Hazen told Gilbert.

"I think it's taken a toll on him physically a little bit," Hazen added. "So we're trying to be mindful of that."

Arenado was not exactly injury-prone in 2026; he did not spend any time on the IL and played in 152 games, third-most on the Diamondbacks behind only Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll.

That said, he battled numerous nagging injuries that may or may not have affected his output at different points.

It's also worth noting that Arenado, though certainly still a strong defender on the whole, was worth -4 Defensive Runs Saved.

That was not only the worst number of his career, it was the first negative-value season he's had by that metric. On the other hand, Statcast awarded him +2 Fielding Run Value and +2 Outs Above Average.

A move to first base could help his defense. Arenado still has the dexterity and instincts that come with a Platinum Glover, albeit with less mobility and range than he had as a younger player.

The change could also allow the Diamondbacks to pursue a different type of bat in the free agent pool, rather than emphasizing first base. The first base market is thin; it might be easier to find a utility or platoon bat to help cover third if Arenado has some positional flexibility this year.

"It could help us, depending on what's out there in the market for available players, by giving us more flexibility," Hazen said to Gilbert. "It opens the door for us, externally, to consider different ways to improve the team."

Sep 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, Arenado had a resurgent year. He hit .255/.331/.475, crushing 30 homers and reaching an OPS over .800 for the first time since 2022. He is under contract for $6 million in 2027.

According to Gilbert, the Diamondbacks considered this move during 2026, but opted not to make that decision at the time. Arenado is also considering playing winter ball for the first time in his career to get some reps at first base.

Is this the answer for Arizona at first base? Certainly not long-term, and Arenado may hit a wall offensively after such a positive 2026.

But in terms of maximizing the future Hall Of Famer's defensive value, it could be the right move, and could allow Hazen to improve this team without becoming too focused on a specific position.