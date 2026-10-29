Corbin Burnes Makes Final Decision About Future With Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Burnes had a decision to make this offseason regarding his future with the club.

After making minimal appearances — due to a serious elbow injury — in the first two seasons of his six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona, Burnes was faced with an opt-out in his contract.

He had the choice to either opt out and test the free agent market, or remain with the Diamondbacks and commit to four more years and $140 million.

The writing had been on the wall for some time as to what decision Burnes could make, but despite having four more days post-World Series to finalize that choice, the results are already reportedly in.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes will not opt out of contract

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes smiles as he chats with clubhouse staff while clearing out his locker for the season at Chase Field on Sept. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Burnes will not be opting out of his contract. This comes as little surprise, but confirms that the former Cy Young winner will remain in Arizona moving forward.

It also seals the hefty financial commitment Arizona must put in, as the team is generally expected to reduce their payroll to a degree in the 2027 season.

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes, who also is represented by Scott Boras, will also do the same and not opt out of the final 4 years and $140 million he’s owed. https://t.co/0CWbk572LT — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2026

If Burnes had seen more — and success — in 2026, the chances of him testing his market alongside famed agent Scott Boras would have been higher. But the ace did not look at all like himself post-surgery.

Burnes made just 11 starts in 2025 before requiring Tommy John surgery, but an aggressive rehab timeline did not hold up in 2026. Burnes suffered a Teres Major strain in his shoulder that pushed his return all the way back into September.

When he did come back, his velocity, command and overall effectiveness was minimal. That is not out of the ordinary for an arm coming back from such a procedure, and does not guarantee that Burnes is incapable of returning to form.

However, a 7.84 ERA in just three starts over 10.1 innings was not the mid-season rotation boost Arizona had been hoping to get out of Burnes. He went back to the IL with shoulder inflammation soon after his final start of the year, in which he allowed three home runs in 2.2 innings.

The hope, with this decision, is that Burnes can get back to his old self with a regular offseason. The shoulder inflammation he suffered at the end of the year is not expected to be a long-term injury.

But there's plenty at stake now. The Diamondbacks have to hope their four-year, $140 million commitment is at least somewhat productive.