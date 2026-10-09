3 Relievers Diamondbacks Simply Must Bring Back in 2027

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen might have been the biggest shock of their 2026 season. A unit that was the cause of many a meltdown loss in previous years turned into a team strength.

It was not simply a random change. There were additions made to the bullpen — as well as some breakout seasons for some of Arizona's contributors.

But the newfound success was also partially rooted in some shrewd, under-the-radar additions. Some of those additions simply must be retained, if possible.

Here's who Arizona should work at bringing back for 2027:

RHP Taylor Clarke

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Clarke was once a starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. But he made a handful of effective changes to his arsenal and found new life in relief.

He parlayed that into a strong 2025 season with the Kansas City Royals, then returned on a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks in 2026.

Clarke had a career season with Arizona, pitching a workhorse load of 73 innings and producing a 2.96 ERA. Not only was he an effective leverage arm, he was also able to provide one-plus innings on occasion and even served as an effective opener.

Clarke did not strike out many batters, and his peripherals were a bit higher than his ERA, but even some regression would add up to a strong relief season and middle-inning solidity. Arizona should look to bring him back.

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga (43) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks brought Jonathan Loaisiga in on a minor league deal this offseason, mostly due to his injury history. He'd missed significant time in each of the past three seasons.

But his pedigree was that of a very effective high-leverage reliever with the Yankees, and that's what the Diamondbacks got out of him in 2026. He stayed healthy, pitched 67 innings and produced a 2.42 ERA with sparkling peripherals — his best season since 2021 in New York.

He was used frequently in high leverage and even earned two saves. While he only struck out 18.4% of batters, he also walked just 5% of them. His price tag might have increased, but he would be worth the investment for the Diamondbacks.

RHP Dennis Santana

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Dennis Santana (59) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dennis Santana was plucked off the wreckage of the Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen on a minor league deal, after he had been DFA'd and released.

The former Pirates closer was in the midst of an abysmal 2026 at the time, but he looked almost instantly better in Arizona. He pitched to a 6.05 ERA in Pittsburgh but a 4.20 with the Diamondbacks.

If not for a four-run Coors Field blowup on September 7 — in which the D-backs still won — his Arizona ERA would be 1.93.

Santana is not a must-re-sign due to his effectiveness, but rather for his versatility. He can be a middle-inning depth arm or he can close a game in a pinch — while also providing multiple innings if need be.

His cost would be very low, and would be worth the return flier for, at minimum, quality depth — something major league bullpens cannot have enough of.