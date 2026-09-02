How D-backs Pulled Off Improbable Bullpen Game Shutout Over Phillies

They say solo home runs won't beat you. The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen begged to differ.

The Diamondbacks were backed into the corner of a potential series sweep on Wednesday, staring down the Philadelphia Phillies — one of the toughest offenses in baseball.

The D-backs had lost back-to-back lackluster games to Philadelphia, and did not have strong starting pitcher options available to them, given their laundry list of injuries.

So manager Torey Lovullo and the Arizona coaching staff concocted a plan — a plan with little margin for error. It paid off.

The Diamondbacks pieced together a seven-pitcher shutout, securing a 1-0 victory off the bat of a James McCann home run in the eighth inning. Every pitcher did their job. Every pitcher provided a scoreless inning or more.

Diamondbacks' bullpen tosses improbable shutout vs Phillies

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Taylor Clarke was given the official start. Jose Cabrera, who would have been the in-line starting pitcher, threw just two (scoreless) innings. Brandyn Garcia's strikeout of Phillies infielder Luis Arraez in the top of the seventh was Arraez's first punchout since August 18.

Below is the totality of what Arizona's pitchers were able to do. They allowed just five baserunners; only one reached scoring position.

Clarke: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Law: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Ginkel: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Cabrera: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Garcia: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Loaisiga: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Morillo: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

"We sold out to a plan, we followed that plan from a pitching standpoint, we knew how many innings we had left, we weren't totally desperate, but it was every matchup that we wanted went the way we wanted, and what can you say about the relievers, they were unbelievable," Lovullo said.

"I watched one guy after another make a sacrifice for this team, for their teammates. ... Little things like that mean so much to me and this team, and what we're trying to do, and it's part of this culture, and they didn't care, they did it because they wanted to go out there and get the job done."

Lovullo pointed to a key double play in the top of the sixth inning. Speedy Phillies shortstop Trea Turner sent a perfectly-tailored ground ball to Ildemaro Vargas, who was able to step on second base and fire to first in plenty of time. That allowed Arizona to line up the rest of their plan perfectly and settle in to the back end of the bullpen.

"[The double play] helped set up some things the way we wanted it to, we were going to sell out to [Brandyn] Garcia. ... When we got that double play ball, it stacked up perfectly," Lovullo said.

"It was a great win; it was a team win; everybody contributed — they feel good about it. They're celebrating right now, and we're going to head on to Houston and continue to play good baseball."

James McCann takes biggest swing of game

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was fitting that the man tasked with handling seven different pitchers would be the one to swing the contest in Arizona's favor. With Gabriel Moreno serving as the DH, catcher James McCann suited up behind home plate.

The Diamondbacks were shut down almost entirely for seven innings by Phillies rookie starter Andrew Painter. They managed just two hits (and a reach on error) off the young righty.

But on the first pitch thrown by a Phillies reliever, McCann pounced on a low, center-cut sweeper from righty Jonathan Bowlan. It flew 104.5 MPH, 409 feet deep into the left field bleachers for the game's only run. That was closer Juan Morillo would need to close out a 1-0 victory.

"I couldn't think of a better person to get rewarded for that," Lovullo said of McCann's blast.

"One [pitcher] after another, he knows their stuff, but it's not easy, you've got to engage in a new game plan with every new reliever that's coming in there. ... couldn't have thought of a better moment for a guy that deserved it as much as James."

With a Wednesday loss by the San Diego Padres, Arizona is now 74-67 and a half game ahead for the third and final NL Wild Card berth. The race will only get tighter.