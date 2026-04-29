3 Stats that Stand Out Through Diamondbacks' First Month of Play

The Arizona Diamondbacks have played some surprisingly good baseball at times this season. They've also made some abysmally-poor efforts, at times.

The D-backs sit 15-13 through their first 28 games on April 29, a little over one full month following Opening Day.

Through the first month of Arizona's season, they've managed to climb above .500 and maintain that. With the season just over one-sixth of the way through, here are three D-backs stats that stand out thus far in the young major league campaign.

3 Diamondbacks Stats that Stand Out

1: D-backs rank 22nd in home runs (27)

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks are a notably different type of hitting team this season as opposed to their 2025 efforts.

In 2024 and 2025, Arizona clearly relied on veteran thump in their lineup to produce runs. The ball would sail off the bat of the likes of Eugenio Suarez, Christian Walker, Joc Pederson, Josh Naylor — who are no longer on the team, as well as slugging stars like Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll.

But through their first 28 games, the D-backs' home run leader is utilityman Ildemaro Vargas (6), whose historic red-hot start has been a godsend for an offense that does not look as dangerous as it has in previous years.

Carroll (3) and Marte (4) have contributed a handful, but Arizona's overall offensive production is not reliant on the long ball to the same degree. Despite having the eighth-worst home run total, the D-backs have the eighth-best team OPS (.725).

Arizona has shifted its philosophy offensively back to its roots — getting on base, stringing together knocks and utilizing chaos on the basepaths. Home runs are fun, but they aren't everything.

2: D-backs in middle of MLB with 16 errors

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo (2) dives and allows a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Defense has been the calling card of the D-backs for many of their recent seasons. In 2023 and 2024, Arizona committed the fewest errors in baseball. They have not been as defensively consistent in 2026.

So far this season, the D-backs have committed 16 errors. Their 15 committed coming into Tuesday's game (before they were charged with one due to a catcher's interference call) was tied for 15th in baseball. In other words, exactly league average.

Arizona ranked nearly dead center at the end of 2025, as well. They committed 84 team errors — two above league average. They then went out to get a 10-time gold glove winner in Nolan Arenado to play third base and added Carlos Santana to improve their first base defense.

Despite these additions, they're on pace to finish with a similarly-middling error rate. They do rank slightly higher in Fielding Run Value (+5, or 10th in MLB), but that is only one spot better than where Arizona finished in 2025.

3: D-backs' 4.82 team ERA

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's been the primary hole in the D-backs' roster for some time. And it's back.

The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA currently ranks 27th in baseball. It was a 23rd-best 4.49 come the end of 2025, and it has not improved.

Of course, there is some nuance to this number. Arizona has gotten some sturdy run-prevention results from their rotation, with Zac Gallen (3.14), Michael Soroka (2.60) and Eduardo Rodriguez (2.89) posting positive results.

But there have also been meltdowns. Ryne Nelson's ERA is above 7.00. Merrill Kelly's is above 9.00. And the D-backs' struggling bullpen, though riddled with solid performances from a handful of leverage relievers, has a 5.21 collective ERA — also the third-worst in the majors.

The D-backs brought in some new arms and reunited with others, all while attempting to improve their defense in hopes of adding to the run-prevention equation. Simply put, it has not worked well enough yet to provide wholesale results, despite a stretch or two of excellent pitching at times.