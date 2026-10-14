4 Deserving Diamondbacks Earn Gold Glove Finalist Honors

On Wednesday, finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award were announced across both major leagues. The Arizona Diamondbacks had four players nominated for the award.

Here's who could be bringing home some hardware when the announcements are eventually made:

Gabriel Moreno named Gold Glove finalist

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabriel Moreno's 2026 season was excellent across the board. The 26-year-old ended up winning the National League batting title with a .311 average and set career highs across the board, but remained a strong defender behind home plate.

Moreno posted +7 Fielding Run Value and placed well above average in nearly every catcher metric. He was worth +14 Defensive Runs Saved, which comes in second only to his 2023 season, in which he won the Gold Glove Award as a rookie.

Moreno is up against Luis Torrens of the Mets and Freddy Fermin of the Padres. Moreno is the most valuable overall player of the three, but both of his competitors have slightly higher FRV numbers.

Corbin Carroll named Gold Glove finalist

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corbin Carroll has always been a sturdy defender in right field. While his arm has never been his strength, he's able to cover massive amounts of ground with his speed.

Carroll posted +4 Fielding Run Value, but a career-best +12 Defensive Runs Saved and a stellar +10 Outs Above Average (range).

The young star faces Carson Benge of the Mets and Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs.

Geraldo Perdomo named Gold Glove finalist

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) looks into the stands after hitting a fly ball during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geraldo Perdomo wanted to improve his defense at shortstop, and he certainly did that in 2026. Despite a bit of a down year offensively, Perdomo was rock-solid at a premium infield position.

Perdomo provided a staggering +14 Fielding Run Value and +16 Outs Above Average, as well as +8 Defensive Runs Saved.

Battling Perdomo for the award in this category are Dansby Swanson of the Cubs and Masyn Winn of the Cardinals. Both of those players are very strong defenders. Winn has the best FRV and OAA of the three, though not by a large amount.

Ildemaro Vargas named Gold Glove finalist

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas (left) throws to first after forcing out sliding Chicago Cubs base runner Michael Busch at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ildemaro Vargas will get a nod in the utility category of this award, and that word well-summarizes the value he brought to Arizona.

Vargas spent time at first, second and third base in 2026, even occasionally taking reps in the outfield or at shortstop for very brief periods. He posted a +4 Fielding Run Value across all positions and +2 Outs Above Average, while being worth +6 Defensive Runs Saved.

Vargas is up against Jared Triolo of the Pirates and Mauricio Dubon of the Braves.