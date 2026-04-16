The Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) will host the reigning American League champion Toronto Blue Jays (7-11) for a three-game series at Chase Field starting Friday night.

The D-backs are coming off an enormously successful 6-3 road trip in which they won three straight series against the Mets, Phillies and Orioles.

The Blue Jays have stumbled since starting the year 3-0 by going 4-11 in their last 14 games. They have a negative run differential 25, having been outscored 93-68. They're coming off a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping two out of three.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Friday, April 17, 6:40 p.m. MST

Eric Lauer and Michael Soroka pitching stats through April 16, 2026 | Jack Sommers

Eric Lauer had an excellent season in 2025 as a swing man. That included throwing a scoreless inning of relief in Game 1 of the world series and then coming back to throw 4.2 scoreless frames three days later in Game 3.

The lefty has struggled with walks in the early going this year, issuing five free passes in his most recent outing and nine overall in just 12.2 innings. His velocity is down a tick from last year as well, registering at just 90.2 on his fastball.

Michael Soroka is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA and has a whopping 23 strikeouts against just six walks. There has been some hard contact, however, as evidenced by his 5.82 xERA. But other than a quick four-run burst in the first inning by the Phillies in his last outing, Soroka has been effective in limiting damage.

Saturday, April 18, 5:10 p.m. MST

Max Scherzer and Zac Gallen pitching stats through April 16 | Jack Sommers

Max Scherzer is 41 years old and has been struggling to start the year. He was banged around by the Twins for eight runs in just 2.1 innings on April 12. Thats a far cry from the pitcher who went 4.1 innings, giving up just one run to the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

The last time Scherzer came to Chase Field was in 2023 as a member of the New York Mets. The D-backs tagged him for three homers, including one by Corbin Carroll.

Zac Gallen was cruising against the Phillies through five scoreless innings in his last outing before suddenly giving up three runs and failing to record and out in the sixth.

While his ERA is still a solid the 3.60 for the year, there are some concerns under the hood, as detailed by Alex D'Agostino.

Sunday, April 19, 1:10 p.m. MST

Kevin Gausman and Ryne Nelson pitching stats through April 16 | Jack Sommers

Kevin Gausman may only have an 0-1 record, but he's pitched extremely well, with a 2.42 ERA in 22 innings and excellent peripherals to match. He was bumped around a bit in his last outing, however, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings.

Ryne Nelson got off to a rough start in his first two games, struggling with control, walks, and homers. But he has turned things around in his most recent two outings, giving up just three runs in 11 innings while striking out 12 batters.

He's still throwing his terrific fastball over 60% of the time, but has grown more reliant on an improving slider that has generated a +2.6 run value in the early going.

Bullpens

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) and pitcher Paul Sewald (38) celebrate a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Toronto Closer Jeff Hoffman has struggled with three blown saves in five opportunities. Former D-back Joe Mantiply is in the Blue Jays bullpen. The lefty has a 5.79 ERA in four games. Toronto ranks 19th in MLB with a 4.54 reliever ERA.

Paul Sewald is a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances and has a 2.45 ERA. He also has an 0-2 record, as his only two poor outings both game in tie games.

The D-backs rank 22nd with a 4.81 reliever ERA. But 13 of the 36 earned runs by the bullpen came from catcher James McCann (5) pitching in a blowout, and recently DFA'd Joe Ross (8). Ryan Thompson has yet to allow an earned run in 11 outings.