Soroka's Start vs Phillies Proves Exactly Why He Should Stay in Rotation

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not far away from having to make a difficult decision with regard to their starting rotation.

When Merrill Kelly makes his return from the injured list — which he is expected to do at some point in the upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles — one of Arizona's healthy starters will have to either be moved out of the rotation and into the bullpen, or sent to Triple-A.

Right-hander Michael Soroka had been the default option. Due to his previous relief experience, it almost felt like a no-brainer he would be sent to the bullpen. But Soroka's most recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies might be his best argument yet to stay in the rotation — and not for the reason one might assume.

Why Michael Soroka should stay in Diamondbacks' rotation

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) reacts after striking out a batter to end the inning against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soroka gave up the most runs he had surrendered in a start this season on Friday in Philadelphia. He surrendered four runs in the first inning without recording an out, struggling with command and hard contact throughout.

And then, he settled in. Which is exactly why Friday's game was such a strong case in his favor as a starter.

After that first inning explosion, Soroka pitched 5.2 innings, holding the Phillies scoreless on just two hits. He struck out 10 batters and picked up 16 whiffs. After a brutal start, Soroka suddenly looked like a different pitcher.

Thanks to Soroka's recovery, the D-backs were able to fight their way back to take a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning with a five-run outburst. Soroka left the game in line for the win.

That type of outing is precisely the type of outing that would not be afforded to a bullpen arm. Clearly, Soroka is capable of rediscovering his stuff and command — if given time to settle into a rhythm.

It's not the first time Soroka has struggled with traffic early, either. His first few innings as a D-back were somewhat bumpy, but he ended his debut start with an immaculate inning, showing his best stuff at the tail end.

"He didn't let the first four batters bother him," catcher James McCann told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson following Arizona's 5-4 comeback win over the Phillies.

"Giving up four runs before you record an out, that can hurt your psyche. But even watching him come off the field after that first inning, you could tell he was upset. But he didn't let it frustrate him. He didn't let it carry over and snowball in the next inning."

In a relief role, a four-run inning is much more volatile and devastating. A blowup frame is a recipe for a quick exit and a lofty ERA, even as a long man. And if Soroka is forced to come out of the bullpen into a messy inning, there's less of a guarantee he can shut down the threat.

Soroka does have success as a reliever in the past, but if he's capable of keeping Arizona in a position to win games as a starter, the job should remain his until he gives the Diamondbacks a legitimate reason to no longer trust him.

This decision is certainly not going to be an easy one for Arizona, but Soroka has done nothing if not make a strong argument in his own favor in the early going of 2026.