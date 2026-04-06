What D-backs' Huge Series Split vs Braves Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks managed to bounce back from back-to-back losses in games one and two against the Atlanta Braves, earning an important four-game series split.

With the team preparing to go on the road for a lengthy period, here's what the ugly series taught us — and what questions arose as a result.

What we learned from D-backs' series loss to Braves

1: Michael Soroka is starting to win the starter battle

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Right-hander Michael Soroka appeared to be the one most likely to exit Arizona's rotation and head to the bullpen when veteran righty Merrill Kelly returns. But he's starting to force the issue.

Soroka, after a historic D-backs debut in his first outing, pitched another sturdy five-inning game against Atlanta. He was less efficient in this game, working his way out of traffic and throwing 90 pitches in the process, but held the Braves to only one run.

Finding a way to survive off contact is not something that should be overlooked, especially when the command and stuff isn't working as well as it did before.

Soroka may very well be able to retain his starter's role if this continues.

2: The Diamondbacks can win close games — with or without their stars

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the toughest parts of the 2025 season was how difficult it was for Arizona to win one-run games. They went 21-28 in such conditions last season.

This year, they've gone 3-2 so far in one-run games, but have won three straight. In game three of their series against Atlanta, Arizona won a 2-1 game with a sturdy bullpen performance — despite none of Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll or Geraldo Perdomo recording a base hit.

In fact, the D-backs won as a result of a perfect bunt by Jose Fernandez and an ensuing throwing error — a chaotic, on-brand style of victory despite the poor offensive showing overall.

In game three, the D-backs' starrs came to life. Carroll went 3-for-4 with a triple. Marte went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a walk-off RBI in extra innings for another one-run game.

If Arizona can win the close games at a higher clip, their ceiling could be extremely elevated from 2025.

3: The Diamondbacks are mentally tough

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) celebrates with his team after beating the Atlanta Braves 2-1 at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks were outscored 25-10 in this series, thanks to a 17-2 blowout loss in game one. They were shut out in game two.

So it was that much more encouraging to see them find a way to fight back and take back-to-back close wins in games three and four. Bearing down after two brutal, head-shaking losses is a positive sign for this team's full-season resilience, especially after starting the year 0-3 at Dodger Stadium.

"You talk about the team continuing to fight and believe that they're going to win this game," manager Torey Lovullo said after game four. "I thought [Sunday] was a perfect example of that. We lost the first two games of the series, we played a really close one [Saturday].

Questions remaining after D-backs' series split with Braves

1: Is Paul Sewald might be more valuable than we thought?

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) on the mound to close in the ninth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Paul Sewald gave up his first runs of the season in this series — two solo home runs in the ninth inning of a tied game two. It was not a save situation, and was therefore not a blown save. The Diamondbacks' offense did not score a run in that contest.

Sewald pitched the very next game, and held up a 2-1 lead without giving up a baserunner to go 3-for-3 in official save opportunities.

The very next game, due to the workload, Sewald was unavailable — and the Diamondbacks' surrendered their first blown ninth inning save opportunity by Jonathan Loaisiga in a one-run game.

Arizona's bullpen is a weakness, there is no doubt about that. But Sewald seems to be — as much as fans may not like it — the best ninth-inning option early on.

Of course, questions remain about how consistently he can deliver positive results, but when he was down, the bullpen was certainly less stable in the ninth inning. Time will tell the extent of Sewald's abilities as a stabilizing factor once again.

Is Brandon Pfaadt pitching himself out of a rotation spot?

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

D-backs fans know Brandon Pfaadt is capable of throwing unbelievable games. He's pitched a nine-inning shutout in his career, and has repeatedly shown an ability to deliver ace-like starts. That just hasn't been a consistent result.

In back-to-back starts to open the year, Pfaadt has run into major trouble in his fifth inning of work. Game four of this series showed that quality once again.

If Soroka is showing signs of being a potentially plus starter, and Pfaadt has been tailing off after four innings, there may be more of a long-relief fit for the latter of the two arms.

Of course, Ryne Nelson has similarly struggled early in the year, and also has relief experience — though it would not be surprising if the D-backs prefer to not send Nelson back to the bullpen after already forcing a role transition for him in 2025.

It still feels somewhat unlikely Pfaadt will lose his spot in the rotation as of now, and it's not as if he's made abysmal starts, by any means. But this is certainly a battle to keep an eye on, especially considering Pfaadt's blowup-inning trend through the first two turns of the rotation.