How D-backs Outfielder Proved His Value in 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season took turns that few fans might have expected, with so mnay sky-high expectations set before a pitch was thrown.

Unfortunately, the season took many turns for the worse, and the D-backs' roster ended up looking much different from where it began on Opening Day.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues its journey through the past year, breaking down each and every one of the D-backs players' 2025 seasons, a young outfielder emerges — Jorge Barrosa.

Barrosa may not have hit at a high rate, but his defensive value could very well be a factor in his roster status for 2026.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: OF Jorge Barrosa

The Numbers:

Barrosa's 2025 numbers weren't exactly anything spectacular. At the plate, the diminutive switch-hitting outfielder had little in terms of tangible success.

Barrosa has generally been a light hitter in both the major and minor leagues. He profiles more closely to a defense-first outfielder.

The D-backs called up Barrosa in 2024, but he only saw eight games worth of action in the majors. In 2025, he was called up again, out of necessity.

Barrosa spent two separate stints on Arizona's big league roster in 2025. The first was brief.

Then, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went down at the beginning of September. Barrosa filled a depth role in the wake of Gurriel's season-ending injury, but stayed on the roster for the remainder of the season.

He didn't come away with many results at the plate, although he did manage his first major league homer on September 21 against the Phillies. He finished his season with 10 total hits, including three doubles.

But despite the low hitting results, Barrosa may have a legitimate role in 2026.

Jorge Barrosa: 2026 Outlook

Sep 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jorge Barrosa (1) returns to centerfield at the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Defensively, Barrosa was worth +3 Fielding Run Value, +4 Outs Above Average and +5 Defensive Runs Saved, despite only playing 176.1 total innings in the outfield.

If given a full season, or even a reasonable platoon, it might have been fair to crown him as the D-backs' best defensive outfielder. That alone, especially on a team that so heavily value defense, might earn him more opportunities in the majors.

A recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro suggests the D-backs will look to move off of either Jake McCarthy or Alek Thomas this offseason, citing the significant outfield depth. Barrosa, though not much of a hitter, is the best depth option, defensively speaking.

