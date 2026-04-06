2 Diamondbacks-Mets Game Times Changed Due to Weather Concerns

Two of the Arizona Diamondbacks' upcoming games against the New York Mets have been moved up to an earlier first pitch time, according to the Mets' official account on X/Twitter.

Tuesday's and Wednesday's games (games one and two) which had been scheduled for 7:10 p.m. eastern, 4:10 p.m. local Arizona time, have both been moved up to 4:10 p.m. eastern, meaning a 1:10 p.m. first pitch for viewers watching in Arizona.

This is due to concerns over cold weather and windy conditions expected to move in. The final game of the series on Thursday was already scheduled for a 4:10/1:10 p.m. first pitch, and will remain the same, barring any additional updates from the Mets.

Diamondbacks games vs Mets rescheduled

Mar 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Tomorrow's and Wednesday's games against the Arizona Diamondbacks have been moved to 4:10 p.m. due to expected cold weather and windy conditions," the Mets' post on X/Twitter reads.

"For fans who have already purchased tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday, the Mets will honor tickets and provide an additional voucher for a future game."

This would not be the first time the Diamondbacks have had to move their game times during the 2026 calendar year, but for an opposite reason. Arizona had to push several of its Cactus League spring training game times back until it became dark, due to a record-setting Phoenix heat wave.

The Diamondbacks will face the opposite problem in New York, battling the cold and wind in early April. Arizona is not often involved in weather-related reschedulings, especially when home at the enclosed Chase Field.

The D-backs are coming off a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves in which they managed to earn a split after losing the first two games. Arizona comes away with a 5-2 record in their recent homestand, evening their record at 5-5 after an ugly start to the year at Dodger Stadium.

The D-backs' road trip will be lengthy. They'll play the Mets, then move on to the Phillies and Orioles — all on the road. They won't return to Chase Field until April 17 for a series with the Blue Jays.

The Mets, meanwhile, are 6-4, coming off a 3-1 series win over the San Francisco Giants. Though Arizona has had some struggles against New York — especially on the road — they began to change that trend during the 2025 regular season.

Regardless, these are usually two teams who provide entertainment when they play.