3 Biggest D-backs Narratives to Follow this Offseason
The Arizona Diamondbacks' exit from the 2025 regular season came with little fanfare. The areas of need this offseason are quite clear.
But with the World Series nearing its end, the long, baseball-less months are about to arrive. With that comes a flurry of minor moves, awards and some intrigue.
But there are three big, overarching narratives that surround this D-backs team, as we follow along with their attempts to put a contending product back on the field in 2026.
Here are the three biggest narratives to watch this offseason:
1: The Zac Gallen Dilemma
Former ace Zac Gallen is the biggest piece of the offseason puzzle. He's expected to reject a Qualifying Offer, but then the uncertainty begins. Will Gallen look to re-sign with Arizona? Do the D-backs heavily pursue him?
If so, how much is GM Mike Hazen willing to spend on a starter who has had back-to-back struggle-filled seasons?
If Gallen and his agent (the notorious Scott Boras) are seeking a long-term, high-dollar contract, it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands and how much he secures.
Arizona will receive draft compensation if he signs a large deal elsewhere, but where that Draft pick falls depends on the amount.
Gallen's ultimate landing place will also have an impact on Arizona's approach to the rest of the offseason. As it stands, the D-backs need to add more than one starting pitcher.
Returning Gallen changes the complexion of that roster-building approach, while allowing him to depart gives more freedom to Hazen to utilize payroll on other areas, perhaps pushing Arizona in the direction of a trade for a starter instead of a signing.
2: How Will Diamondbacks Add?
In that similar vein, one of the more intriguing questions this offseason comes down to the method through which Hazen addresses those needs.
Owner Ken Kendrick has all but confirmed a drop in payroll this offseason. So will Hazen look to get more aggressive in the trade market, or will he try utilize the limited payroll number creatively on reclamation projects or under-the-radar free agents?
If they opt to go the trade route, it remains to be seen just what assets they're willing to part with. Major-leaguers? Top prospects?
Controllable players (especially pitchers) do not come cheap. Hazen may have to make some tough decisions, or take a significant risk.
3: What Will Diamondbacks' Bullpen Look Like?
Arizona needs multiple leverage relievers, no doubt.
But will Hazen look to get a veteran closer, or try to find some bargain-bin players in a similar fashion to how the D-backs brought in Jalen Beeks, Shelby Miller and Kendall Graveman last offseason?
It doesn't seem likely the D-backs would drop a large dollar amount on a top-end closing option, but it's certainly not out of the question.
Staying in a cheaper area, meanwhile, would provide potential to find hidden gems, but does little to put fans' minds at ease that Arizona's bullpen will find any more stability than it had in 2025 — even when Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk return from Tommy John Surgery.