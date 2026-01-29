D-backs' Nolan Arenado Had High Praise for New Star Teammate

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado has yet to take the field with his new club, but he's already quite familiar with franchise superstar Corbin Carroll.

Arizona traded for Arenado earlier this month in a surprise deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. In his introductory press conference, the veteran third baseman said the D-backs were one of his recently-added approved destinations — partially due to the young, talent-filled roster.

On a recent appearance with the Foul Territory Podcast, Arenado was asked which teammate he thought he might enjoy playing alongside the most. He immediately began to heap praise on Carroll's head.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado Praises Corbin Carroll

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Corbin Carroll is special. He's one of the players that you play against that makes you pretty uncomfortable on a baseball field, playing against him, because he could really run; he's going to get the extra base; he's going to steal bags, and he's got serious power," Arenado said.

"Players like that, they're rare to come by. I know he was [in] the top 10. They voted him top 10. But I think he's like a top five player in the game, position player, that's for sure.

"And I just think the stress he causes for other teams, if he hits a ground ball, you have to get rid of it quick, extra bases, like I said, stealing bases and power. It's just a pretty special player. I'm excited to watch him go about his business."

Arenado didn't stop there, however. He also dealt out some praise to his other new teammates.

"Obviously, I've played against [Ketel Marte] for a long time, he's special. And then obviously, I'm excited to play the left side with [Geraldo Perdomo], who is an absolute stud.

"I mean, these guys are good. They got some great players, [Gabriel Moreno]'s got a chance to be great. It's filled with great players. But Corbin Carroll, for me, is one of the best players in the game.So I'm excited to watch him," Arenado said.

Carroll has certainly taken the baseball world by storm in his young career. 2025 served as a massive bounce-back for the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year, and earned him the No. 9 spot on MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now list.

And he seems to be just hitting his stride.

