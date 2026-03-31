Corbin Carroll Reminded D-backs Fans Why They Love Him

Arizona Diamondbacks superstar outfielder Corbin Carroll wasted no time reminding the Chase Field home crowd of his abilities.

Carroll, in his first at-bat in front of Arizona fans, crushed a ball 107.4 MPH off future hall of fame right-hander Justin Verlander for his first triple of 2026. Carroll led the majors in triples with 17 in 2025, and set a franchise record in that category.

But Carroll was not done yet. In his second at-bat, Carroll got into another one — this time leaving the yard with a three-run blast. That ball traveled 107.8 MPH, and landed 403 feet into the right field stands.

That put him halfway to the cycle in just the second inning. He would not ultimately reach that rare achievement, but it was still an electric performance from Arizona's homegrown star.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll back to powerful ways

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits a triple against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Carroll is showing no ill effects of the hamate bone injury that sidelined him for a large portion of spring training. Carroll broke the bone on the first day of workouts at Salt River Fields, but raced back after undergoing surgery to remove it in rapid fashion.

The hamate bone tends to dampen hitters' power. That has not been the case for Carroll, who has consistently hit the ball extremely hard since returning. Monday night was no exception.

Carroll said postgame that he felt better physically on Monday than he did prior.

"I feel good. I felt really good today, didn't feel very good before that, so, we'll see how we wake up tomorrow," he said.

"I thought I'd been on the right track for the last couple days, in terms of just what I've been looking at in my swing, and what I want to fix. I just felt like my hands were getting a little too far away from my body, a little bit more uncontrolled, a little bit more loaded with my hands, as opposed to loaded with my body.

"I thought I did a nice job of adjusting, the last game of L.A. was a little closer to what I wanted, and then today, it felt like it clicked. I had a really good session in the cage, and was able to take that over to the game."

Carroll finished his night 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI, working a walk in his final at-bat.

Notably, Carroll displayed a firmly two-handed swing on his sharply-hit balls, a bit of a change from his traditionally one-handed follow-through. He said that is not intentional.

"I can't control it, it's just happening, and so we're rolling with it," Carroll said.

It's good to see the D-backs' young star powering up again.