How Diamondbacks Can Beat The Unbeatable Dodgers

Major League Baseball and its fans treat the Los Angeles Dodgers like an unstoppable force — one that lurks in the shadows of all baseball discourse. There's good reason for that, considering the true gross wealth of talent on their externally-constructed roster.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are David, staring down a four-game series with Goliath this week. The D-backs already have a poor 0-3 record against their NL West rivals so far this season.

And yet, Arizona is prepared for the battle.

How Diamondbacks can take down Dodgers

May 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Manager Torey Lovullo was asked about facing Los Angeles, and — without revealing team secrets — had this to say about the Diamondbacks' approach to baseball's toughest squad. It comes down to a simple factor: limiting extra baserunners and preventing avalanche innings from spiraling out of control.

"You can't make mistakes, you can't put extra runners on base," Lovullo said. "The thing that the Dodgers do so well is when there's momentum, they capitalize on it. So we got to put our foot in the ground and stop runs. Not scoring runs, but runs where they smell blood in the water, and when they smell blood in the water, it's just handing it off from one all-star to the next."

"We've got to pitch well, we've got to pick up the baseball, and then we've got to hit situationally to score runs."

Veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado didn't spend much time pontificating on strategy. In his eyes, the way to take down Goliath is simple:

"Good pitching, good hitting and good defense," Arenado said. "But, listen, we got to be able to drive runs in. They got good arms, so make their pitchers work — it's a four game series — and then play good defense and hopefully our starters give us a chance to score some runs because we do a good job of that."

In essence, it is that simple. Of course, there's plenty more to it. It's a delicate balance, avoiding giving the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman — among others — too many pitches to hit while also keeping them from taking walks. In this sense, it might be better for Arizona to give up solo homers than walk one All-Star to get to the next.

Ultimately, it will come down to those marginal runners. Keeping a solo homer from being worth two or three runs is of key importance, as is making the defensive plays that will keep runners off base early. It won't be easy.

But overall, Diamondbacks players don't seem to see LA in the same way fans might. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, expressed a belief in Arizona's ability to contend with the Dodgers.

How Diamondbacks players feel they match up with Dodgers

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) runs while hitting a triple against Colorado Rockies pitcher Seth Halvorsen (54) in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

"We've got a talented team," Carroll said. "I think, reasonably a lot of things would have to go right for us, but I just feel like we have the players and the staff and the will to go out there and compete with anybody. So I wouldn't put anything out of the question."

Arenado, meanwhile, acknowledged Arizona's ugly sweep at the hands of the Dodgers to open the 2026 season at Dodger Stadium.

He feels the Diamondbacks, who are 31-27, are playing better baseball at this stage of their season. Arenado said the challenge of facing LA could serve as a good benchmark of where Arizona is at.

"It's another series," he said. "Obviously we know we're facing the best team out there. ... When we faced them the first time in LA, we weren't, obviously, clicking and they played good. I feel like we're playing a little bit better baseball. So it'll be a good test for us to see where we're at."

"It's gonna be a tough series, like it always is against them. But we'll be ready to go."