D-backs' Geraldo Perdomo Had Honest Reaction to his Top 100 Ranking

Geraldo Perdomo was, undoubtedly, among MLB's elites in the 2025 season. In fact, his seven-WAR breakout campaign this past season earned him the No. 24 spot on MLB's top 100 list.

But it was never instant success for the 26-year-old shortstop. He struggled at the plate in his earlier seasons, but has shown steady improvement each year since. That culminated with a career-best .290/.389/.462 slash and 20 homers in 2025.

Following his No. 24 ranking, Perdomo made an appearance on MLB Network to discuss his rise to stardom.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo on Top-100 Placement:

It's Geraldo Perdomo, who finished top 5 in NL MVP voting with a 7 WAR season 👏



The @Dbacks' Silver Slugger winner shares how mental adjustments paved the way to a top-25 ranking on this year's #Top100RightNow. https://t.co/fYWkpsacX7 pic.twitter.com/ddJDvMJtZW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 20, 2026

"It means a lot to me, for my family, for my coaches especially. We've been working really hard since 2022. That was my first full season; it was one of my worst seasons I've ever [had], even through the minor leagues," Perdomo said.

"It makes me proud. All the success, all the work we've been putting together with my coaches. All the glory to God."

And just what did Perdomo do to turn himself into one of the better hitters in the sport? Not much mechanically. Perdomo said it was mostly mental work and adjustments that helped him put forward such a productive year.

"I feel it was more mentally," he said. "You never [stop] learning in this game. Every day you learn something new, something different, and I feel like that was the big key... being in a good spot mentally and being ready to swing."

And swing he did. But he's not just a hitter. Perdomo plays a premium defensive position quite well, although he did cite his defense at shortstop as his biggest disappointment from his career year.

Arizona's infield defense is looking to improve as a whole in 2026. That outlook was evident when they acquired six-time platinum glove third baseman Nolan Arenado in a recent trade. Perdomo, who is eight years' Arenado's junior, is looking forward to manning the infield alongside Arizona's newest addition.

"Everybody knows Nolan. It's going to be an honor for me to play by his side," Perdomo said.

"I played with him in the All-Star game in 2023, and I talked to him a little bit about... how he prepares mentally before every play. I've been watching Nolan since I was a kid, and being by his side is going to be an honor."

At just 26 years old, Perdomo still very well may have a ceiling to reach.

