Geraldo Perdomo's Placement in MLB Top 100 Shows How Far He's Come

The MLB Top 100 list has been steadily rolling out, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have their first representation — star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

Strangely enough, this year's top 100 list was completely devoid of D-backs players in the upper ranks. Former D-backs Josh Naylor (No. 70) and Eugenio Suárez (No. 66) were featured relatively early.

But Arizona did not see a player hit the ranks until Perdomo came in, all the way down at No. 24. While it may be a disappointment to not see D-backs rank earlier in the list, it's even more so a testament to how good Perdomo's breakout season truly was.

Perdomo did appear to be a player on the rise in 2024. After all, he'd shown tangible improvement in each of his major league seasons. Mike Hazen and Arizona's front office certainly saw that potential, inking Perdomo to a team-friendly four-year, $45 million extension ahead of 2025.

And that investment proved to be an exceptional one, at least, in the early goings. Perdomo turned a .273/.344/.374 slash in 2024 into a .290/.389/.462 line in 2025.

He more than doubled his career homer total with a 20-homer season, hit the ball harder than ever before, and turned in an incredible seven-WAR season. He became the first shortstop in D-backs history to record a 100-RBI season, and finished fourth in NL MVP voting.

Perdomo isn't just a good hitter, however. He's grown into a core member of Arizona's clubhouse, and has become manager Torey Lovullo's go-to guy. Without wearing an official "C," Perdomo is as close to a captain as one could hope.

"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," Lovullo said of Perdomo. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."

"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry."

He may not turn in a career season every year, but Perdomo's steady pattern of growth year-in and year-out inspires confidence that the D-backs have a true franchise cornerstone in their lineup. At his worst, he's a mature hitter with a patient approach. At his best (so far), he's considered one of the 24 best players in baseball.

