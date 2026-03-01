D-backs Rally For Another Comeback Victory vs Guardians

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to find ways to come back, albeit in games that do not ultimately count toward their standings. On Sunday, the D-backs battled back from a 6-2 mid-game deficit to defeat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 9-6 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

Arizona engineered a four-run fifth inning and three-run sixth to take the lead, overcoming more early struggles from the pitching staff. The back end of the bullpen held down the lead for the final four frames.

Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt had an excellent performance, going 3-for-3 at the plate with two 100-plus MPH doubles and two RBI. Pavin Smith crushed a pair of hits off the wall.

Pitching Puts Diamondbacks in Hole Early

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was an ugly start for right-hander Michael Soroka. Soroka gave up four hits and three walks, throwing just 22 of his 47 pitches for strikes. Some poor defense in the first inning hurt him, but he gave up a solo homer, triple and three walks in the second inning, finishing his day with three earned runs over 1.2 innings.

Left-handed prospect Kohl Drake did not fare much better. He walked two and gave up three hits, leading to three earned runs of his own in 1.2 innings.

But outside of Soroka and Drake, the D-backs' pitching staff was sharp. Right-handers Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel — expected to take on leverage roles again in 2026 — delivered scoreless innings.

Ginkel worked out of some trouble with two strikeouts, though his fastball sat at just a 94.1 MPH average. It may take some time for him to build back up fully, but that offering has been on a decline since averaging 96 MPH in 2024.

Righty Drey Jameson threw a scoreless 1-2-3 eighth inning with a strikeout, displaying improved command and collecting a few whiffs. Lefty Spencer Giesting collected the save, as the D-backs overturned a poor call via ABS challenge for the final strike of the game.

Diamondbacks Offense Explodes vs Guardians

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt (86) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona's hitters had a collective hot game. They rapped out 15 base hits in total and took five walks, only striking out six times in the contest.

Waldschmidt's game was perhaps the most eyebrow-raising, as he crushed a 107 MPH and 111 MPH double respectively, helping contribute to both the fifth- and sixth-inning rallies. The D-backs' top prospect now has four extra-base hits in Cactus League play, and appears to be heating up offensively.

Smith, notably, worked a 108 MPH double off a left-handed pitcher — an impressive feat for the veteran, who has struggled to hit off southpaws. Ildemaro Vargas finished his game 2-for-4, and Gabriel Moreno finally got his first knock of spring with a 100 MPH RBI single in the sixth. He's been hitting the ball hard, with poor batted ball luck.