D-backs Insider Provides Disappointing Update on Team's Next Move

It hasn't been the most thrilling offseason for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks, even if the team has made a handful of somewhat-minor moves.

The massive, sweeping changes to the roster have not been in the cards thus far, with Spring Training a mere handful of weeks away.

And according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, Arizona's next big move may not be happening at all.

Arizona Diamondbacks May be Done with Major Additions

I would say most of the heavy lifting with the Arizona Diamondbacks is done though trade discussions are still ongoing. I still believe they A) Trade for more bullpen help with either depth they have on the major league roster or from the farm system. B) Sign a free agent first… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 22, 2026

"I would say most of the heavy lifting with the Arizona Diamondbacks is done though trade discussions are still ongoing. I still believe they A) Trade for more bullpen help with either depth they have on the major league roster or from the farm system. B) Sign a free agent first baseman," Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

So far, the D-backs have re-signed backup catcher James McCann, signed righty Michael Soroka to a one-year deal, reunited with Merrill Kelly and traded for eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. They've also parted with outfielder Jake McCarthy, signed righ-hander Taylor Clarke to a one-year deal, and taken a minor league flier on righty reliever Jonathan Loáisiga.

These moves do make sense, especially given the fact that the team shut down Ketel Marte trade talks not long ago. They do not, however, excite the fanbase all that much.

Their first base situation is certainly rocky, with Pavin Smith looking to be the heavy side of a platoon next to Tyler Locklear (who may not be healthy for opening day). A free agent addition to that position would be of some help to a relatively top-heavy lineup.

However, more bullpen help is most certainly the area they should be pursuing heavily. While both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk will, at some point, return from Tommy John Surgery, there's little firepower in the back end of Arizona's relief corps. Even if Loáisiga and Clarke end up being productive, there won't be a great deal of depth behind those arms.

Relievers have flown off the board in free agency this offseason, and adding a marquee, closer-type arm is almost certainly out of the question at this stage. But if a trade partner is found, it would be wise to part with some (reasonable) level of prospect capital in order to add quality relief pitching.

It's not that this roster is currently untalented, but if the D-backs' offseason truly ends here, it's hard to think these moves will bring Arizona back to contender status.

