D-backs Named Unlikely Landing Spot for International Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks need as much help as realistically possible on the pitching side this offseason.

Whether that help comes via trade or free agency remains to be seen. But one market that Arizona has generally stayed out of has been the international free agent pool — particularly with regard to the more prominent Japanese free agents.

One such target is right-handed starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, who posted a brilliant 1.92 ERA over 163.2 workhorse innings this past season. He'll be posted by the Saitama Seibu Lions in the coming day.

And recent article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer lists the D-backs as a potential landing spot for Imai — though it would be nothing short of a miracle if a deal came together.

Related Content: 2 D-backs Narratives to Watch Following GM Meetings

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for NPB Ace

"The Diamondbacks' top three starters in 2025 all posted ERAs over 4.80, and one of them (Zac Gallen) is now missing from the equation as a free agent.

"It should go without saying that the Diamondbacks need to improve their rotation if they want to contend in the National League West, where the bar for entry is about as high as they come. Unless Paul DePodesta is some kind of miracle worker, only the Colorado Rockies won't be contending in 2026," Rymer wrote.

Rymer is correct in connecting Imai to the D-backs in terms of need, but the ultimate marriage would go against the logical factors at play for Arizona this offseason.

"Even so, Imai joining the Diamondbacks remains speculative. There are also two complications," Rymer continues.

"One is that the D-backs don't have a rich history (or any kind of history, really) of employing Japanese players. Another is that they're expected to decrease payroll this winter, and possibly even unload players to make it happen."

Arizona probably isn't going to offload players to clear payroll. That's simply not what the Ketel Marte trade rumors are about. But that doesn't mean Imai (who is represented by Scott Boras) and his anticipated deal worth well north of $100 million would fit into the D-backs' financial plans.

Imai would certainly be a boost to the rotation. It would be both exciting and beneficial to bring an ace-level pitcher over from NPB, but it's just not going to happen with the D-backs in their current financial state.

If Arizona is going to take a big swing at a high-quality starting pitcher, it will likely come via trade, rather than the international free agent market.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News