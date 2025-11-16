2 D-backs Narratives to Watch Following GM Meetings

The GM Meetings in Las Vegas have concluded, and Arizona Diamondbacks fans have more questions than answers about the direction this offseason will go — as is often the case.

Arizona is in a state of dire need, and there are rumors swirling about a potential Ketel Marte trade. While there may not be anything set in motion yet, these three narratives will provoke some thought as the offseason grows older;

1: What Will D-backs' Investments Look Like?

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, and San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb pose for an image before a game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks are expected to reduce payroll. They're also expected to be involved in the trade market. Meanwhile, GM Mike Hazen seems adamant that the reduction in finances won't severely handicap his ability to add to positions of need.

He's also expressed a (new) willingness to part with top prospects, or even major league caliber players like Jordan Lawlar, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas.

The question becomes just what form the D-backs' investments takes. If the available payroll is spread out among various smaller needs, that may mean a big splash trade is coming.

On the other hand, it's possible Hazen works out multiple trades, leaving the payroll to be spent in chunks. It seems more likely the biggest needs will be filled via trade, but the first handful of offseason moves could telegraph what method Hazen will use to conduct the bigger moves.

Keep an eye on the first wave of additions.

2: The Ketel Marte Saga

Sep 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) sits on the base against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This one may be tough for D-backs fans to stomach, and understandably so. But the Ketel Marte trade rumors aren't going anywhere, no matter what Hazen (or any number of insiders) says, the truth is somewhere beneath the surface.

One report from Bob Nightengale says the D-backs are "motivated" to trade the three-time All-Star. Reports from Nick Piecoro and Steve Gilbert use the words "unlikely" and "no intention."

Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro said Arizona is not actively shopping Marte, but has to listen to offers. Hazen corroborated that report himself, but that doesn't mean a deal won't get done. At least seven teams have already called about Marte's availability.

It's a reality of the state the D-backs are in. In order to bring back the pitching they need, a Marte trade may be the only way to achieve that return. If that is the only way forward, it may be the only path back to contention.

It's not going to be a fun several months' worth of speculation for D-backs fans who want to see their NLCS hero and Silver Slugger second baseman finish his career in the desert, but the noise isn't going to stop anytime soon.

