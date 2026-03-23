Latest D-backs' Roster Decision Leaves Stunning Bullpen Hole

The Arizona Diamondbacks will open the 2026 season without a single left-handed pitcher in their bullpen, according to a recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro on X/Twitter.

The D-backs had two open bullpen spots remaining on their MLB roster, with three potential arms in the mix: right-handers Juan Morillo and Andrew Hoffmann, and left-hander Brandyn Garcia.

Per Piecoro's report, it will be Morillo and Hoffmann that fill out those final spots. Garcia, therefore, will likely begin the season in Triple-A after a rocky spring training output.

Juan Morillo and Andrew Hoffmann have made the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster, per sources. The club will open the season with no lefties in the bullpen. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) March 23, 2026

It's not as if Hoffmann or Morillo haven't earned those nods. Hoffmann owns a 2.25 ERA with 10 strikeouts in eight Cactus League innings. Morillo has allowed only one run in 8.1 innings — and, even more importantly, just two walks.

But the decision to go without a southpaw is certainly an unconventional one.

Arizona Diamondbacks fill out bullpen

The D-backs' bullpen began to round into its opening day form earlier in the week, with right-handers Jonathan Loaisiga and Joe Ross each earning roster spots.

Those two arms — plus Morillo and Hoffmann — alongside the assumed group of Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, Paul Sewald and Taylor Clarke will be the relief corps available to manager Torey Lovullo in the early days of the regular season, barring injury or unexpected moves, of course.

But it's certainly a bit of a shock to see zero left-handers among this group. Garcia appeared to be a lock for the opening day roster when fellow southpaw Philip Abner was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

But Garcia had been facing serious troubles finding the strike zone. He has an 11.37 ERA in nine Cactus League games, with seven walks and four hit batters in just 6.1 innings. Though he did have a solid, 1-2-3 outing on Sunday night, Garcia had landed only 34 of his 77 previous pitches for strikes in his three prior outings.

The Diamondbacks appear to be content going into the season without a left-hander. Though platoon splits are not everything, it does dampen Arizona's bullpen versatility, and limits the variety of looks that can be given to opposing batters.

This was an issue that had been staring the D-backs in the face even prior to spring training, but GM Mike Hazen did not appear concerned with the specifics of handedness.

"Bullpens kind of come together in a number of different ways," Hazen said on the first day of full-squad workouts at Salt River Fields. "We're just trying to get as much talent as we can. We'll have enough lefties and righties."

Of course, when A.J. Puk is able to return, Arizona will have a premium left-hander return to its bullpen. But Puk's ramp-up period and subsequent effectiveness is still in question following Tommy John surgery. He may not be at full strength until mid- or late-season.