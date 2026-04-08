D-backs Manager Addresses Poor Weather Conditions in Loss to Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks, in the cold, windy confines of Citi Field in Queens, suffered a tough walk-off loss to the New York Mets by a score of 4-3, despite leading going into the eighth inning.

As the game went on, players were seen bundled on the field, with a strong wind influencing the ball's movement. The game had already been moved up to an earlier 1:10 p.m. eastern first pitch due to the concerns about cold weather.

But manager Torey Lovullo would not blame the conditions for Arizona's missed opportunities.

"It did not have an impact on the game today," Lovullo said of the weather, speaking to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.

"[The conditions] weren't too bad early on. I think the Mets did a great job in addressing those needs to start earlier. It was very playable, but late in the game when the sun started to go down and disappear, it got a little bit chilly.

"But we've done this. We've done this our whole lives. These baseball players have played in any type of weather and circumstances," he said.

So, what did lead to the loss?

Simplified to the winning moment itself, the loss came as a result of a misplaced pitch by closer Paul Sewald in the 10th inning. Infielder Ronny Mauricio, in his first at-bat of the season with the Mets, got ahold of a dead-center fastball in an 0-2 count with one out and a runner at third for the winning knock.

Diamondbacks blow lead, lose walk-off to Mets

"I think we just made a mistake to Mauricio," Lovullo said. "We had him where we wanted him. He's a young player... He looked like he was in swing mode. I felt like if we made a pitch there, and... Paul knows that, we could have had a different conclusion, but it's part of the game."

One could also point to the fact that righty Jonathan Loaisiga surrendered a run in the eighth inning, allowing New York to tie a previously-3-2 game. Or, that the D-backs went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position offensively.

"We just didn't execute at a high level of very critical times, and that cost us the game," Lovullo said. "But overall, I was very proud of the way we fought today."

"I'm really proud of the guys for that. They fight every single night and we're conditioned and ready to play in tough baseball games just like this," the manager said.