D-backs' Corbin Carroll Earns Shockingly-High Top 100 Ranking

Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks know what kind of star Corbin Carroll is, but the recognition has now reached a national level.

The MLB top 100 list has been rolling out its rankings, and Carroll earned a top-10 spot, coming in at No. 9 on the list — ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at No. 10 and behind AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal at No. 8.

Carroll is in elite company after an elite season. He joins teammates Ketel Marte (No. 19) and Geraldo Perdomo (No. 24) as the only D-backs to crack the top 100 list. Former Arizona sluggers Josh Naylor (No. 70) and Eugenio Suárez (No. 66) have also been listed.

It's a significant jump for Carroll, who was ranked No. 18 prior to 2024 after his NL Rookie of the Year season, and No. 32 ahead of 2025 after a major slump.

But Carroll surged back to form with his best season yet this year, earning his top-10 nod.

Sep 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is recognized as a finals for the Roberto Clemente Award before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Carroll's 2025 campaign was truly impressive. Not only did he slash .259/.343/.541 with a career-best .884 OPS, he also turned in his first-ever 30-homer season (with 31), stole 32 bases, and set a D-backs franchise record with 17 triples.

Carroll's speed and power have been there since he was a rookie, but it reached a new high in 2026. He was worth 6.5 FanGraphs WAR and even received NL some MVP votes. He also made notable strides defensively, despite that being a relative weakness in his game.

External baseball fans may think Carroll's No. 9 placement is shocking, or even undeserved, but his value to the D-backs and their potent offense has been massive.

Still just 25 years old, and under contract through at least 2030, Carroll appears to only be improving with time.

He's a massive cat out there, and I don't know how else to put it," Lovullo said of Carroll during the 2025 season. "And he will tell you that he's going to get better, so I'll go ahead and echo that, too.

"When he gets more experience and learns himself a little bit more, he's going to be even better, which is very scary. ... I'm honored to be his manager and watch him from the space that I get to watch him in."

