D-backs Overcome Rough Pitching With Late-Inning Comeback vs Angels

The Arizona Diamondbacks fought back from a three-run deficit to take an 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe on Saturday. Though Arizona's pitching was rough early on (and suffered an injury scare), the bats roared to life in the later innings for a comeback victory.

It was a five-run eighth inning for Arizona — accentuated by a three-run homer from infield prospect Yassel Soler — that would ultimately award the D-backs the winning score.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Struggles Early

Left-handed starter prospect Mitch Bratt threw a scoreless first inning, but ran into trouble in the second. He gave up a pair of runs before being pulled with two outs. Bratt would re-enter the game in the third inning, per Cactus League rules, and give up a third earned run before getting one more out. He finished his day with two total innings, three hits, a walk and three strikeouts.

Righty Paul Sewald got into his first game action, hit a batter and surrendered a hard-hit RBI double. His location was spotty, but his fastball climbed up well above 92 MPH. He averaged 90.4 in 2025.

Left-hander Brandyn Garcia offered a scare for the D-backs. He was wild, hitting two batters and issuing a walk, loading the bases without recording an out.

His velocity was sitting mostly below 96. Garcia exited with a trainer, appearing to suffer an injury, but the team instead stated it was due to an illness. Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on Garcia's situation. Impressively, right-hander Casey Anderson got out of Garcia's jam unscathed with a strikeout and a ground ball double play.

Righty Jonathan Loaisiga gave up a run on a pair of hits and a walk, sitting above 97 MPH on his high-movement sinker. Loaisiga's health will be key, although his location was somewhat inconsistent Saturday.

Diamondbacks' Hitters Surge Back

Arizona was not wanting for offense. They collected 13 base hits and took two walks.

First baseman Luken Baker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer to begin the D-backs' scoring in the fourth inning. Catcher Aramis Garcia went 2-for-4 and outfielder Jorge Barrosa had an RBI triple.

It was a solid full-group effort at the plate. The eighth inning's fireworks began with a Druw Jones double, then continued with a single and hit-by-pitch before Soler's blast made it 7-5. A single by infielder Wallace Clark capped off the frame.

The Diamondbacks are now over .500, moving to 5-4 in Cactus League play. They'll face the Cleveland Guardians at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.