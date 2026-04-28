Perdomo's Absence from D-backs Lineup vs Brewers is Somewhat Worrying

The Arizona Diamondbacks do not have their star shortstop in the lineup for their upcoming series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Geraldo Perdomo, who had to exit game one of the D-backs' Mexico City Series against the San Diego Padres with a left ankle sprain, is still absent from the lineup despite an off day on Wednesday.

Manager Torey Lovullo had previously stated he felt "strongly" that Perdomo would be able to avoid a potential Injured List stint. Perdomo is still considered day-to-day for the time being. But remaining out of the lineup following an off day is not the most encouraging sign for Perdomo's swift recovery.

Diamondbacks lineup still missing Geraldo Perdomo

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo attempts to lay down a bunt against the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 8, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perdomo injured his ankle during an unsuccessful double play attempt, which led to the continuation of a meltdown seventh inning. He appeared unable to put full weight on the ankle as he exited the game alongside a trainer.

It is unclear as of this writing whether or not Perdomo is available off the bench for Tuesday evening's game. It's possible another day or two off will be enough to get the D-backs' shortstop back in action, though an IL stint is certainly not out of the question.

Arizona's lineup for Tuesday's game is as follows:

1B Ildemaro Vargas 2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DH Adrian Del Castillo SS Jose Fernandez 3B Nolan Arenado CF Alek Thomas C James McCann

Though Perdomo is missing, Adrian Del Castillo is back in the lineup just one game after exiting with a dislocated left ring finger. It would appear that injury was not significant, though Del Castillo will not start behind home plate.

Rookie Jose Fernandez will get another start at shortstop. Fernandez committed a throwing error in his last start at that position, but has been a sturdy defender in general in his limited action.

Merrill Kelly looks to get season on track

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Merrill Kelly will make his third start of the season in hopes of different results. His last time out saw him surrender eight runs in just 4.1 innings, in a strange parallel to the brutal way his 2025 season began.

Kelly's velocity has not suffered, but his command has been a difficulty. He will need to find a way to return to living on the edges of the zone to be effective once again. The Brewers are not as dangerous in 2026 as they have been in the recent past, but poorly-located pitches will still be punished.