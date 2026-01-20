How D-backs Reliever Took on Crucial Role in 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not enjoy the most adversity-free season in 2025 — that much is certain. Though Arizona came into the year with extremely high hopes, all the D-backs were able to accomplish was an 80-82 record and another playoff-less season.

It was a particularly injury-ridden season, with many unexpected players taking on a larger-than-expected role as a result. Some players were not even on fans' radars before the 162-game marathon began.

One such example is left-hand reliever Jalen Beeks. Beeks was not even on the roster as of two days prior to Opening Day, but quickly evolved into one of manager Torey Lovullo's more trusted bullpen arms as the season wore on.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Jalen Beeks

On March 26, the Diamondbacks announced an injury to left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery would miss the season with Tommy John Surgery. In a last-second move, Arizona signed Beeks to fill a left-handed role in the major league bullpen.

Beeks had just been let go by the Houston Astros, and held poor raw ERA numbers in the past two seasons. But his peripherals had suggested he was pitching better than the ERA showed.

And the D-backs got the benefit of that. Beeks threw to a 1.93 ERA over a heavy April workload. He struggled through May and June, and went down on the IL with low back tightness in early July, however.

But on his return, he was excellent down the stretch once again. He pitched to a 1.80 ERA in 10 appearances for August, then a 2.84 figure through September. From July 1 to the end of the season, Beeks allowed a .169 opposing average, a 1.86 ERA and a .277 slug in 22 appearances.

Jalen Beeks: 2026 Outlook

Beeks was on a one-year deal, and has yet to sign with any club. He would be a wise, low-cost re-signing by Arizona, considering his ability to pitch a heavy workload and deliver quality results from the left-hand side.

He is, however, 32, and coming off 127.1 innings over the past two seasons. His innings were somewhat limited in the latter end of 2025 due to his injury, but it still feels as if a one-year reunion deal would be beneficial for the D-backs, especially considering the banged-up state of their bullpen.

