It's Already Clear D-backs Made a Mistake Not Re-Signing This Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen could probably use another sturdy, veteran left-hander — especially considering they had one on their roster in 2025.

But when the prior season came to an end, and left-hand reliever Jalen Beeks' one-year contract was up, Arizona chose not to re-sign the 32-year-old workhorse.

Beeks had thrown to a 3.77 ERA and 3.88 expected ERA over 57.1 relief innings for the D-backs in 2025, despite being a last-minute pre-season emergency signing. Beeks was one of the most reliable arms in Arizona's bullpen last season — which was admittedly a very low bar.

The southpaw signed late in the offseason, inking an affordable $1.6 million deal (worth up to $1.75 million) with the Texas Rangers. And it's already looking like the D-backs may have made a mistake not investing that amount, or slightly above it.

D-backs missed opportunity to re-sign Jalen Beeks

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jalen Beeks (68) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during the season home finale at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thus far in the 2026 season, Beeks has gone right back to his workhorse role coming out of the Rangers' bullpen. He's already appeared in 15 games and thrown 14.2 innings.

And in that span, he's been extremely effective. Beeks has allowed just three earned runs, which adds up to a 1.84 ERA. He's walked only three batters, and has punched out 14.

Granted, his peripheral metrics are slightly less pristine. But a 3.24 expected ERA and a 3.62 Fielding Independent Pitching are both high-quality figures. He may be benefiting from some good batted ball luck, but he's posted a ground ball rate of over 51%, and is ultimately on pace for a very sturdy season, even factoring in some potential regression.

It is, of course, possible that Beeks preferred to depart Arizona, and it is worth noting his fastball velocity is down to 93.6 MPH — almost a full tick from his 94.4 in 2025.

But without Beeks, the Diamondbacks ultimately not enter regular-season play with a single left-handed reliever.

To be fair, neither of Brandyn Garcia nor Philip Abner pitched well enough in spring training to truly earn a roster spot, and manager Torey Lovullo pointed to the reverse-split nature of arms like Kevin Ginkel and Juan Morillo as reasons for not carrying a left-hander.

Garcia has since been called up to the major league roster, and pitched well in his lone outing. But the strategy of not carrying a southpaw was certainly not a conventional one, to say the least.

There is, of course, a decent chance Beeks regresses hard, or ends up on the injured list. But as it currently stands, it looks as if he may have been a beneficial re-signing for the D-backs — instead, he looks like a missed opportunity, at least for now.

Arizona's bullpen ERA is the fifth-worst in MLB at 4.83, though that number is 4.16 (which would rank 16th) when the runs allowed by catcher James McCann and DFA'd righty Joe Ross are removed.