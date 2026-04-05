The Arizona Diamondbacks recorded four base hits and one walk. They did not record an RBI. And yet, as Paul Sewald collected the final out of the night, the D-backs walked out with a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves, ending the losing streak.

In the second inning, facing a 1-0 deficit, the D-backs got singles from catcher Gabriel Moreno and third baseman Nolan Arenado. With one out, rookie phenom Jose Fernandez laid down a perfect bunt toward the third-base line.

Braves starter Bryce Elder fired an errant throw to first base, allowing both Moreno and Arenado to come around and score. The runs were attributed to the error, and Fernandez did not earn two RBI.

Diamondbacks hold on for tight win over Braves

Those would be the only runs the D-backs would need through an impressive night of pitching, both by their starter and bullpen.

Right-hander Michael Soroka followed up his historic debut outing with another sturdy-looking line, allowing just one earned run over five innings.

He did, however, seem to struggle a bit more with his command in this contest, walking three batters to go along with three base hits. He needed a high pitch count to go the distance with 90 pitches thrown (57 for strikes), but the number that mattered most was the singular run.

After five innings of Soroka, the D-backs got scoreless appearances by all four of the relievers who worked. Taylor Clarke pitched a shutout sixth, Jonathan Loaisiga threw the seventh and Juan Morillo took care of the eighth. Not one of the arms in those three innings needed more than 14 pitches to do so.

Closer Paul Sewald then bounced back from an ugly non-save ninth inning on Friday — in which he surrendered a pair of solo home runs — to record a 1-2-3 save with two strikeouts.

As positive as it is to see the D-backs' bullpen rebound and hold on to close games, Arizona's offense continues to be a concern.

D-backs' offense shut down again

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) tags back during the fourth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have not scored more than two runs in a game since their 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. They have scored a total of five runs in their last four contests.

Arizona had just three opportunities with runners in scoring position. They went 1-for-3, but the lone hit was Fernandez's bunt single. Gabriel Moreno had the best offensive game, going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Arizona's star trio of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo went 0-for-8 with three strikeouts and a walk. Adrian Del Castillo — who was called up in place of an injured Jordan Lawlar — went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and grounded into a double play.

The Diamondbacks need to get back to their high-scoring ways; scoreless bullpen games cannot be counted on to continue.