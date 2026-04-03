Diamondbacks Make 4-Player Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shuffling their major league roster following some recent injury news.

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar has been placed on the 10-day Injured List after manager Torey Lovullo revealed Lawlar had suffered a broken right wrist against the Atlanta Braves earlier on Friday afternoon.

To fill Lawlar's spot on the roster, catcher and DH Adrian Del Castillo has been reinstated from the 10-day IL (left calf strain) and recalled from Triple-A Reno.

On the pitching side, right-hander Joe Ross was designated for assignment after a brutal start to his Arizona tenure. Right-hander Taylor Rashi was recalled from Triple-A in his place.

Diamondbacks place Lawlar on IL, call up Del Castillo

Lawlar's injury comes at a brutal time, as he had been raking to the tune of a .333/.400/.556 slash, crushing his first career homer against the Braves before being hit by a pitch that fractured his wrist late in the game.

Del Castillo, meanwhile, has made two rehab starts in Triple-A after missing most of spring training with his calf issue.

Though losing Lawlar is certainly a net negative given his surge at the plate, Del Castillo will be able to provide some left-handed slug — an area Arizona had been missing since Pavin Smith went down on the IL with elbow inflammation. He is most likely to serve as the DH, catching only in an emergency situation.

Del Castillo has a .270/.321/.445 slash and .736 OPS in his major league career.

Diamondbacks DFA Ross, Recall Rashi

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Joe Ross (16) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Ross was looking like one of the less-shrewd offseason acquisitions, posting a brutal 19.64 ERA over the course of 3.2 innings. He pitched to a 7.71 ERA in spring training.

The D-backs opted to keep Ross on the opening day roster in order to provide some length to the bullpen. However, he was unable to do so, getting blown up for six runs in one inning against the Tigers and laboring heavily through two innings against the Braves.

Rashi has some major league success, with a 4.41 ERA in 16.2 innings during 2025. Underneath that ERA was a sparkling 1.91 FIP. Rashi is capable of providing multi-inning performances, and picked up two saves (including one in his MLB debut) last year. So far, he's made just one appearance in Triple-A, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Diamondbacks are already going through injury attrition, after suffering blow after blow in the 2025 season. Arizona's depth will be tested, less than three full series into the 2026 regular season.