Diamondbacks Rally for Wild 6-Run Mexico City Comeback vs Padres
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The seventh inning was not kind to either team in Mexico City. But on Sunday, it worked in the Arizona Diamondbacks' favor.
The Diamondbacks trailed 6-0 by the bottom of the fifth inning. They trailed 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. And then, the floodgates opened.
Diamondbacks rally for massive comeback win
As it did for the Diamondbacks one game prior, the seventh inning unraveled in front of the San Diego Padres. Three singles, including a misplayed ground ball to second base, loaded the bases with one out.
A struggling Tim Tawa, forced into the lineup by way of Geraldo Perdomo's injury, crushed his first first career grand slam to crawl within one. But the D-backs continued to pile on.
Ildemaro Vargas, who continued his 22-game hit streak with a three-knock game, got right back on the basepaths. A two-out Corbin Carroll walk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s first double of the year put Arizona in front. And they would not look back.
The D-backs put four more runs on the board by way of insurance in the eighth inning, and what had been looking like an ugly loss turned into a 12-7 win over their NL West rivals.
Arizona was held hitless into the fifth inning by Padres starter Michael King, but ended their day with 15 base knocks. Vargas went 3-for-5, falling a single shy of the cycle. Nolan Arenado had a two-hit game, and rookie Jose Fernandez — starting at shortstop in place of Perdomo — went 3-for-4.
Arizona did, however, lose catcher Adrian Del Castillo to an injury. Del Castillo was hit by a foul tip fastball on his gloved hand while behind the plate, and had to exit with a dislocated left ring finger.
Ryne Nelson suffers another rough outing
Nelson looked to be sharper coming in, with a solid 1-2-3 first inning. But for the second start in a row, he was knocked around by Arizona's opponent.
Though he did complete five innings — contrary to his 0.1-inning blowup against the Blue Jays — Nelson struggled to avoid leaving pitches in favorable locations. He surrendered six earned runs off seven hits, including two home runs, while throwing his four-seam fastball on 63 of his 93 pitches.
Arizona's bullpen, however, allowed just one run — a solo homer off Kevin Ginkel — for the final four frames. Ryan Thompson went scoreless, Juan Morillo worked his way out of a runner at third base for a scoreless eighth and punched out two. Jonathan Loaisiga closed the game with a scoreless ninth, though not without help from the platinum glove of Nolan Arenado at third base.
The Diamondbacks improve to 15-12 after a gut-punch loss on Saturday, and will travel to Milwaukee next to take on the Brewers.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz