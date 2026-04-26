Injury Concerns Mount in D-backs' Mexico City Meltdown

The Arizona Diamondbacks watched their four-run lead evaporate in Mexico City on Saturday night. And in the process, the D-backs watched two key players exit early with injuries.

The D-backs jumped on San Diego Padres starter German Marquez for four runs early, helped along by a two-run double from rookie sensation Jose Fernandez and a two-run homer by Alek Thomas —his second homer of the season.

But that would be the general extend of the D-backs' offense, and that four-run would not last. Arizona went on to lose 6-4 — and lose both Zac Gallen and Geraldo Perdomo to injuries in the process.

Diamondbacks blow lead to Padres

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gallen had been cruising through the first three innings of his start, with three strikeouts along the way. But then, he was struck in the right shoulder by a 92 MPH comebacker. He finished the third inning, but was pulled ahead of the fourth for Brandon Pfaadt.

Gallen's injury is being called a right shoulder contusion for the time being. There is no update as to his timeline yet.

Pfaadt, in his second relief appearance of the season, was sharp for his first three innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run, but ran into a wall in the seventh. Pfaadt gave up two walks and a single to load the bases before he was pulled.

Right-hander Taylor Clarke entered and allowed all three of Pfaadt's runners to score — with an added unearned run of his own. After the seventh inning ended, the D-backs trailed 5-4.

And in the process, Perdomo — who committed an error in an attempt to turn a crucial seventh-inning double play — injured his ankle, and was forced to exit. Perdomo suffered a left ankle sprain, according to the D-backs, and is currently considered day-to-day.

Andrew Hoffmann gave up a solo homer in the ninth inning to allow the Padres to pad their lead.

Arizona will play one more game against the Padrs on Sunday afternoon as part of the two-game Mexico City set. They will get a day off on Monday before heading to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers.