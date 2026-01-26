Diamondbacks Celebrate International Graduating Class

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced the graduation of their 12th class of young athletes from their Dominican Republic academy's high school education program.

The program has been running since 2014, although Arizona unveiled its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in Boca Chica, DR just over a year ago, in November of 2024. That new facility included a top-tier learning center.

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce 12th Dominican Graduating Class

This year's class is the largest since the program began. Below is the full press release from the team:

"The Arizona Diamondbacks Dominican Education Program honored a record 33 young athletes during the 12th high school graduation ceremony at the team’s Dominican Academy at the Las Américas Complex in Boca Chica. The Class of 2025 is the largest in program history, bringing the total number of graduates to 141 students since its launch in 2014.

"The graduates received their diplomas alongside teammates in a meaningful ceremony attended by their families together with front office leadership and staff/personnel.

“These players reaching such a monumental milestone is a source of great pride for our organization,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs President, CEO & General Partner.

“From the beginning, our goal in Boca Chica was to create an environment where education and baseball go hand in hand. These graduates have shown dedication, discipline and a commitment to their futures, and that is what true player development looks like.”

"The first-of-its-kind education program was established in 2014 following a commitment made by Derrick Hall to then–Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina to provide players with a best-in-class education alongside baseball development.

"The organization covers the full cost of tuition and each student is provided with a laptop computer. Players in the program attend school three days per week in the Ken Kendrick Education Center, working with assigned tutors and receiving weekly progress evaluations from education committee.

"As part of the modernized Boca Chica facility’s grand opening in late 2024, the organization dedicated the Ken Kendrick Education Center, three classrooms in honor of the Managing General Partner’s leadership and vision for all players to have the tools to be successful in life on or off the field.

"The complex features three full fields, including Junior Noboa Field, the first Major League academy with a field with lights, covered batting cages, an agility field, training and weight rooms, dormitories, dining facilities, and player amenities designed to support nearly 100 prospects, coaches and visiting staff.

The Diamondbacks remain heavily involved in the Dominican Republic. They've signed numerous international free agents from the country, including many of this year's international signing class.

