Diamondbacks Give Disappointing Merrill Kelly Update

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly had hoped to make just one rehab start, which would allow him to return as early as April 7 against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

But according to manager Torey Lovullo, the D-backs will have Kelly make another rehab start, pushing his return back until Arizona's April 13-15 series against the Baltimore Orioles (via Nick Piecoro on X/Twitter).

It will not be in Triple-A. Kelly's final rehab start will come in extended spring training at Salt River Fields. Kelly has been on the return path from intercostal nerve irritation in his back.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly won't return until Orioles series

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kelly's first rehab start went about as well as Arizona could have hoped. The righty threw five scoreless innings for the Reno Aces, allowing just two hits and two walks. In the offense-heavy environment that is the Pacific Coast League, that was an encouraging sight to see out of Kelly.

As much as fans likely want to see their long-time veteran starter back in the mix, the D-backs could benefit by getting one more look at the rotation in its current state, as a difficult decision will be looming once Kelly does eventually make his return to the major league roster.

With five starters currently healthy (and three performing well) the D-backs will have to determine which arm will be pushed out into a bullpen role when Kelly returns. That choice, thanks to recent developments, has become deceptively difficult — especially considering how excellent right-hander Michael Soroka has looked in his two starts thus far.

Soroka had been the automatic choice due to his recent bullpen experience, but has thrown 10 innings with 13 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed in his first two starts as a member of the Diamondbacks' rotation.

Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt have both struggled early on. Eduardo Rodriguez has delivered two dominant starts, and Zac Gallen outdueled Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal with six scoreless innings his last time out.

In a way, it's a good problem to have. Arizona can slow-play their 37-year-old starter to allow him a more expansive ramp-up period, while their current rotation has extra time to work itself out. Lovullo has not spoken to what the decision process may look like when that time comes as of yet.

It will be nice to see Kelly back in action once healthy. But the D-backs' rotation has had some success in its current construction.