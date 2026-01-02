D-backs Flamethrower's 2025 Ended in Brutal Heartbreak

The Arizona Diamondbacks ran into a mountain of adversity in the 2025 season. A year that began with such high hopes crashed to an eventual 80-82 record as injuries and general underperformance plagued a highly-anticipated roster.

In terms of injuries, no area was more brutally ravaged than the pitching staff — particularly a struggling bullpen. Arizona had three closer options in the 2025 season; all three suffered injuries that would eventually require Tommy John Surgery.

One of the more heartbreaking instances of such an injury was right-hander Justin Martinez. The 23-year-old flamethrower had emerged as an electric arm in previous seasons, but saw his 2025 end on a brutal note.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Justin Martinez

After his breakout in 2024, the D-backs extended Martinez in the offseason, inking him to a five-year, $18 million deal. Unfortunately, Arizona would not get much out of their flamethrower in 2025.

It started out smooth. Martinez did not allow an earned run in his first 10 appearances and going 3-for-3 in his first handful of save opportunities.

But then, his upper-90s and triple-digit numbers took a massive, unexpected dip. In late April, Martinez showcased a large reduction in velocity and was not used for several days. Eventually, he landed on the Injured List with shoulder fatigue. Imaging was clean, however.

Upon his eventual return, Martinez appeared to be at full health once again. He was used somewhat sparingly, but notably gritted out a five-out save on 37 pitches against the Atlanta Braves — a game in which he somehow worked around four walks in 1.2 innings.

But his next outing would be his last. Martinez was blowing his fastball by the Seattle Mariners on June 9, and was one strike away from the end of the game when it happened. A pitch sailed arm-side, he issued a walk, and then the he made the dreaded gesture to the trainer in the dugout.

That would be the end of his season, as Martinez suffered an elbow injury that would require Tommy John Surgery — the second of his professional career.

2026 Outlook: Justin Martinez

Martinez's availability for the 2026 season is in question. If he does make his return, it likely won't be until the tail end of the season, and his effectiveness may or may not be sturdy as he works his way back to playing shape.

It was a brutal turn of events, both for Martinez in his young career and the D-backs, who ran out of reliable closing options once Martinez, A.J. Puk and Shelby Miller all went down with injuries.

The D-backs have yet to make an addition to their big league bullpen this offseason. Their ninth-inning woes seem prepared to make a reprisal.

