D-backs Had Free Agent Discussion with Former Red Sox Pitcher

Per a recent report from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Arizona Diamondbacks have "already" had conversation with former Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito this offseason.

Giolito is a free agent, and the Diamondbacks are in dire need of starting pitching depth, especially in the wake of Zac Gallen's rejection (as expected) of the Qualifying Offer.

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field.

Giolito enjoyed a solid 2025 season after undergoing the internal brace (simialr to Tommy John) procedure on his elbow and missing all of the 2024 season.

In 2025, he pitched to a 3.41 ERA and 4.17 FIP over 145 innings with the Red Sox — a bounce-back season, to be sure, but with some peripheral concerns. Giolito's strikeouts per nine sat at 7.51, the lowest figure of his career since 2018.

"The 31-year-old righty should have multiple suitors, with the D-backs reportedly one of them."

"On Thursday, MLB Network Insider Jon Paul Morosi said that Arizona has had "some conversation already this offseason" with Giolito. Morosi noted that the timing of these talks are particularly important, with Zac Gallen declining the qualifying offer and becoming a free agent on Tuesday.

"The D-backs are notably thin in the rotation. Beyond Gallen, the team traded Merrill Kelly at the Deadline and expects to be without Corbin Burnes for a significant portion of the 2026 season, while Burnes works his way back from Tommy John surgery."

Giolito does certainly eat innings, and Arizona is not in a position to be overly picky about who mans their extremely thin rotation in the 2026 season.

That said, Giolito turned down a $19 million mutual option with Boston, and the Red Sox did not elect to extend him the $22 million Qualifying Offer this offseason.

That presents a potential financial crunch, as Arizona likely would not be looking to shell out a contract in the mid-20s or higher, especially for an arm with some injury and stuff-related concerns.

Arizona has little payroll to spend this offseason, and needs likely two starting pitchers, two leverage relievers and a first baseman. Spending a large chunk of their (estimated) $27 to $37 million on Giolito does not seem likely at this time, but perhaps a creative deal may be worked out.

The D-backs will have to get creative with the way they pursue pitching. A trade for a top-caliber arm seems more likely than a large free agent signing, but GM Mike Hazen may have little choice but to spend some money on the rotation.

