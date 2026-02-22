Diamondbacks' Rough Offseason Grade Is Hard to Argue

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not make earth-shattering moves this offseason. For the most part, they added aging veterans, reunited with former contributors and brought in young players with upside.

While that, in and of itself, is not necessarily an immediate cause for criticism, it's undeniable that a team with so many roster holes when the regular season concluded did not ultimately raise its ceiling to an extreme degree.

According to an article from ESPN's David Schoenfield, the Diamondbacks' offseason was worthy of a C+. It's hard to argue that grade.

Related Content: The D-backs Closer Option No One's Talking About

Diamondbacks Given Barely-Passing Offseason Grade

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to first base for an out during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Here's what Schoenfield had to say about his assessment of Arizona's offseason:

"The recent re-signing of Gallen helped boost the final mark a full grade. Gallen, encumbered by the qualifying offer the Diamondbacks gave him, didn't get the multiyear deal he anticipated and went back to Arizona on a one-year deal for the qualifying offer amount -- except $14 million of the $22.025 will be deferred.

"Gallen had his worst season in 2025 with a 4.83 ERA and 31 home runs allowed, but he did pitch 192 innings, so he'll at least bring some stability to a rotation that needs those innings. The Diamondbacks brought back Kelly after trading him at the trade deadline and ended up keeping Ketel Marte, which is certainly a huge plus for their 2026 outlook."

On paper, the Gallen signing looks like a move worthy of boosting the D-backs' offseason outlook. But there still lies some risk there, due to his struggles in the 2025 season. At his peak, and even at his previous baseline, Gallen is a pitcher who should be able to help the D-backs, but there remains concern that his best days could still be behind him at this stage.

On the positive side, Gallen's deal is low-risk, and equivalent to the same number Arizona was willing to extend to him via the QO. $14 million of it is deferred, and there is no option attached.

Related Content: Zac Gallen Explains Why He Turned Down Multi-Year Deals

Meanwhile, Arizona's lineup only saw the acquisitions of aging veterans.

"The additions of Arenado (OPS+ of 87) and Santana (OPS+ of 77) are uninspiring, two below-average veteran hitters on their last legs. They're paying Arenado only $5 million of his $27 million salary this year and then $6 million in 2027, and Santana just $2 million, but the pair won't help an offense that finished fourth in the National League in runs scored (and even that was with Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor in the lineup for two-thirds of the season).

"With Corbin Carroll suddenly in danger of missing Opening Day, the lineup is reliant on Geraldo Perdomo replicating his top-10 MVP season and Marte staying on the field. Throw in a messy bullpen situation and Arizona will need Gallen and Kelly to turn the clock back to 2023," Schoenfield wrote.

It's difficult to find fault with that logic on paper. There is, of course, a possibility for a bounce-back season for Arenado, who struggled with injury in 2025, and they both play exceptional defense, which should aid a beleaguered pitching staff, but it's hard to be excited about the outlook of Arizona's hitting group beyond the obvious superstar trio at the top of the order.

A C+ feels fair — and arguably, could be generous.