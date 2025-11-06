Diamondbacks Named Fit For Red Sox Starter
The Arizona Diamondbacks need plenty of pitching help in both the starting rotation and bullpen, and they'll need to make some significant moves to upgrade that side of their roster this offseason.
But that doesn't mean they shouldn't be selective, especially with the injury issues and underperformance of their recent pitching investments.
In a recent article, MLB insider Mark Feinsand mentioned the Diamondbacks as a potential landing spot for veteran right-handed starter Lucas Giolito, who spent 2025 with the Boston Red Sox.
There's no telling what could happen, but that move certainly does not look appealing from the D-backs' perspective.
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit For Lucas Gilolito
Here's what Feinsand wrote about Giolito:
"After missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery, Giolito had a solid return this past year, going 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox -- his best season since 2021.
"Giolito missed the AL Wild Card Series due to right elbow discomfort, so potential suitors will study his medicals very closely, but after throwing 145 innings in 2025, Giolito should have a market for his services."
The Diamondbacks are not in a position to be too selective this offseason. They need multiple starting pitchers and multiple leverage relievers, and that's just to fill holes.
While Arizona can't afford to turn away potential contributors this offseason, Giolito is not the type of arm that should appeal to the D-backs.
Why Lucas Giolito Isn't Right Fit for D-backs
Not only is his injury history a serious concern, Giolito's peripherals did not support his 3.41 ERA.
Behind that ERA number lies a 4.17 FIP — still a decent-enough number, but certainly less impressive than the raw figure. His expected ERA was even uglier, a 5.01 number that raises some concerns about his batted ball luck and defensive help.
Giolito struck out the fewest batters per nine innings since 2018 (7.51), and walked 3.48 batters per nine.
While his four-seam fastball was his most valuable pitch, worth +5 Run Value per Statcast, the expected metrics on the pitch were ugly. The expected batting average against the pitch was .308, and the expected slug was a massive .530.
This does not mean Giolito is not a good pitcher, nor that his ERA would not have been the second-best in Arizona's rotation in the 2025 season. But considering the injury troubles, and the fact that his market value is over $20 million per year, it doesn't seem like a risk worth taking for Arizona.
In all likelihood, the pitching staff will have to be bolstered via trade, rather than signing a veteran free agent with performance and health concerns.