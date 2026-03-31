New Diamondbacks Injury Updates on Merrill Kelly, Corbin Burnes and More

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo provided multiple updates on the status of some of the D-backs' key injured players — including Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly, Adrian Del Castillo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Here is the latest on those players (via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports).

Diamondbacks injury updates: Kelly, Burnes, Del Castillo, Gurriel

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Corbin Burnes (right) during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly, who was dealing with intercostal nerve irritation in his back earlier in spring training and was forced to begin the season on the 15-day Injured List, threw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Kelly will make one rehab start before rejoining the team. He will start for the Triple-A Reno Aces on Friday against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Kelly has been on a positive trajectory ever since he had to be removed from the opening day starter's role.

Burnes, meanwhile, threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. It is a slow process to return from Tommy John surgery, but the righty ace has been aiming for as swift of a return as possible.

Burnes hopes to make his comeback around the time of the All-Star break, and has remained on target for that date throughout his rehab process. There is still a lengthy process left for him, however.

Del Castillo, who is dealing with a left calf strain, is already back to playing shape, and will start at catcher for the Reno Aces on Tuesday night. He is scheduled to serve as the DH on Wednesday.

Del Castillo may end up being a key bat for Arizona, which lacks left-handed power at the DH role due to Pavin Smith's recent placement on the 10-day IL due to a lingering elbow issue.

Gurriel continues to race back from the ACL tear that claimed the final month of his 2025 season. He has begun playing in simulated games already.

While the outfielder has continued to push for as early a return as possible, the earliest time Gurriel could see his way back to the D-backs' MLB roster would be in late April — still quite an early comeback considering the injury he suffered.

The Diamondbacks' depth has already been tested this season. Kelly's absence, however, did allow for a Monday night gem by right-hander Michael Soroka, who made franchise history in his first start for Arizona against the Detroit Tigers.

While Burnes is clearly months out, the looming returns of both Del Castillo and Gurriel could both provide a significant boost to a lineup that broke out for nine runs in their first win of the 2026 season Monday.